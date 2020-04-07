^Back To Top


Jammer's Miami Dolphins Mock 2.0 (Post Free Agency)

Published: Tuesday, 07 April 2020 13:27 | Written by Dan Jamroz | Print | Email | Hits: 205

My first mock was destroyed by free agency, trades and rumored player movement being debunked. Hopefully, this one looks more accurate after April 23rd.

Trades are too difficult to predict, especially in this offseason where teams cannot conduct normal interviews or do their own medical checks. I think a lot of teams may even double down on certain positions using the best player available model. It won't matter if they already have a starter there.

Here goes!

1. CIN - Joe Burrow QB
2. WAS - Chase Young Edge
3. DET - Jeffrey Okudah CB
4. NYG - Isaiah Simmons QB
5. MIA - Justin Herbert QB
6. LAC - Jordan Love QB
7. CAR - Derrick Brown DT
8. ARI - Tristan Wirfs OT
9. JAX - Javon Kinlaw DT
10. CLE - Mekhi Becton OT
11. NYJ - Andrew Thomas OT
12. LV - Jerry Jeudy WR
13. SF - Henry Ruggs II WR
14. TB - Jedrick Wills OT
15. DEN - CeeDee Lamb WR
16. ATL - CJ Henderson CB
17. DAL - AJ Epenesa DE
18. MIA - Cesar Ruiz C/G
19. LV - Trevon Diggs CB
20. JAX - Tua Tagovailoa QB
21. PHI - K'Lavon Chaisson Edge
22. MIN - Denzel Mims WR
23. NE - Xavier McKinney S
24. NO - Kristian Fulton CB
25. MIN - Jaylon Johnson CB
26. MIA - Josh Jones OT
27. SEA - Austin Jackson OT
28. BAL - Ezra Cleveland T/G
29. TEN - Yetur Gross-Matos DE
30. GB - Kenneth Murray LB
31. SF - Jeff Gladney CB
32. KC - Marlon Davidson DT/DE


Ok, a couple of things to digest here. There is just too much smoke with Justin Herbert, and Armando Salguero almost seems to be betting his reputation on it. Taking him at 5 is not my preferred move but I wouldn't be angry with it. He has all of the tools you want and will be a good soldier for Flores. I think his humble approach and work ethic are what wins the brass over.

Cesar Ruiz at 18? Yes. From everything I've read he is possibly the smartest linemen in the draft and we've seen the positive results from teams who build inside out. No need to reach for a tackle when he brings as much value. It's not as though Miami has a great right guard option or that Ruiz might not be able to unseat Ted Karras at center.

Left tackle is addressed at 26. Tony Pauline said Ezra Cleveland is a target for Miami and Austin Jackson may have the most upside of any tackle left on the board. But Josh Jones really impressed at the Senior Bowl and tossed the good competition around like rag dolls. I think Brian Flores would really appreciate that for what should be a tougher ground game. He can come along slowly if needed, and a stopgap veteran can but used like last year if he is not ready to start Week 1.

Now for Tua. I think he goes Round 1 and I think someone trades up to get him when he starts sliding. I'm not sure it will be Jacksonville but that spot and their roster made sense. I wouldn't be shocked if New Orleans made a move and there is always New England to worry about. Just like with Herbert rumors, there are too many credible guys saying that Tua is more media creation and not the apple of scouts' eyes.

With three picks on Day 2 Miami can grab some really good talent. Running backs will clearly be on their mind and both D'Andre Swift and JK Dobbins make sense at pick 37. If Grant Delpit is still on the board he would be a great pick at safety. There are a lot of front 7 options with Josh Uche being among my favorite. I know Miami signed a bunch of talent but these weren't 5 year, loaded deals. Maybe a WR slides and they see him as a potential Number 1 guy in 2021. Don't forget corners as well. Xavien Howard is always injured and the stable is full of guys off the street. Damon Arnette, Troy Pride, and Noah Igbinoghene are names to watch. Miami needs a guy who can become a true nose tackle so they can switch up their front. Davon Hamilton, Leki Fotu and Neville Gallimore come to mind.

With two weeks to go I'm sure a curveball or two will happen. Let's hope Miami has a good plan in place.

