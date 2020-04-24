CONTENT



Igbinoghene brings good size with average arm length and above-average top-end speed. He is a tough press-man corner at the line of scrimmage and does a good job of rerouting wide receivers. Igbinoghene is better in man than zone coverage and excels in reading receivers in their routes. He does struggle to locate the ball, and he is frequently late and loses track of his leverage. And while he is a former wide receiver with adequate ball skills, he did not intercept a pass in 26 starts at the cornerback position. Igbinoghene is aggressive against the run and a solid tackler in space. He is a likely No. 3 or No. 4 CB as a rookie and has the potential to develop into a No. 2 starter. -- March 2020

Igbinoghene has good size, decent length and great top-end speed. He's a tough press-man corner who does a good job of rerouting wide receivers. He's better in man coverage than he is in zone, and he failed to intercept a pass in 26 starts at corner even though he's a former receiver. He is a solid tackler and aggressive run-defender. -- Steve Muench

Igbinoghene (pronounced IG-bin-OG-gah-nee) is the son of two Olympic-caliber track athletes from Nigeria. His mother, Faith, won a bronze medal with the Nigerian 4x100 relay team in 1992 and finished fifth with that team in 1996. His father, Festus, attended Mississippi State and won five SEC titles in the long and triple jumps. Noah was a standout in high school track, breaking the Alabama state record in the triple jump and finishing second in the nation in that event as a senior. He was a top-25 wide receiver recruit nationally and first-team all-state selection as a senior, as well. Igbinoghene began his career at Auburn on offense, playing in all 14 games of the 2017 season at receiver (six receptions, 24 yards, 4.0 average) while serving as the team's primary kick returner (25 returns, 571 yards, 23.8 average). He moved to cornerback for the 2018 season, starting nine of 13 games played (50 tackles, 1.5 for loss, one interception, 11 pass breakups) while continuing to contribute as a kick returner (11 returns, 311 yards, 28.3 average, one touchdown). Igbinoghene competed on the Auburn track squad in 2018, as well, finishing seventh in the long jump at the SEC Indoor Championships. He decided to head to the NFL after his junior campaign, when he started all 13 games (42 tackles, one for loss, seven pass breakups) and brought back one of nine kickoff returns for a score (nine returns, 317 yards, 35.2 average).

Stocky but explosive receiver-turned-cornerback whose play generates both intrigue and concern. He's extremely physical from snap to whistle with the strength to alter route timing from press. He's a good athlete with a plus burst to close. He's naturally aggressive to ambush catch tries. Staying in phase on the vertical plane is a challenge and pattern recognition is surprisingly average. Improvement is likely with more experience and technique, but playing with downfield poise is not guaranteed. He's good in run support and offers early special teams help as he continues to learn his craft.

Very strong and very physical

Explosive athleticism

Tremendously competitive with outstanding practice habits

Treats press jam like a sparring session

Repetitive strikes to inside shoulder help grind on the release

Instant acceleration to open and chase

Low center of gravity for quicker change of direction

Shows ability for early recovery in short spaces

Aggressive challenges diminish receivers' focus at catch point

Heavy chops through receivers' arms and hands force incompletions

Good balance and radar as open-field tackler

Two career kick return touchdowns and gunner talent

Very raw with just two years playing the position

Lacks natural footwork and fluidity in space

Inconsistent mirroring release and timing up his opening

Slow to sort what he sees from off coverage

Eye balance between receiver and quarterback is lacking

Plays with all power and no finesse

Below average at staying in phase with the route

Panic sets in with his back to the ball

Yellow flags find him when he doesn't find the ball

Tackles up high and needs to lower his target aim

NOAH IGBINOGHENE | Auburn | CB | #4 | JR | 5103 | 198 |

0938 |3168 | 7518 | 4.48 | Trussville, AL | Hewitt-Trussville HS |

11.27.99 | NIC | 7.3/8.4 | Rd2

After beginning his Auburn career at wide receiver, Noah Ignoniqhene has shown some big time growth at the cornerback position over the last two seasons. With an exciting

athletic profile, Igbonighene is a super twitchy player who possesses some of the smoothest transitions in the cornerback class. Explosive through the hips, he is able to turn and run with

anyone attacking vertically. Igbonighene is extremely sticky in coverage in trail technique, staying in phase well throughout the entirety of reps. His wide receiver background shows up big

time in coverage. He has a nice understanding of route concepts and the soft spots offenses are trying to attack. Currently Igbonighene’s best fit is in an off man system that allows him to

maintain eye discipline and transition downhill. He is also a competent run defender, showing little hesitancy to throw his weight around. While the upside is high, there is some rawness to

Igbonighene’s game that will need to be hammered out early. He does not have much experience in press man coverage. The reps he has, he is not able to work laterally well enough to cut

off momentum of various releases. When taking on blocks in the run game, he does not use his hands well enough, getting stuck on blocks far too often. Igbonighene is a high upside pick at

the next level. There might not be as much immediate return as you might like but down the road, he could be considered amongst the best defensive backs in the 2020 NFL Draft class.

Son of Faith and Festus Igbinoghene. Both of his parents were Olympic track athletes. Coached by Josh Floyd at Hewitt-Trussville High School in his hometown of Trussville,

Alabama. A top 60 wide receiver according to ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals, and a top 25 receiver by Scout. Also recognized as a top 25 player from Alabama via ESPN, and a top 15 Alabama

player as evaluated by 247 Sports, Scout and Rivals. Ran track throughout high school as well. Studied in the College of Science and Math at Auburn.

While also competing in track for the Tigers, Igbinoghene played in 26 games and stood as both a corner and kick returner. Recorded 92 total tackles, 19 passes defensed, one

interception, and one forced fumble. Scored two kickoff return touchdowns at Auburn and averaged just over 31 yards a return on 20 attempts.

Two-year starter who made 42 tackles and broke up seven passes as a junior in 2019. Made 50 tackles with one interception and 11 pass breakups as a sophomore. Switched from wide receiver to cornerback before the 2018 season. Competed in the triple jump and the long jump for Auburn track and field in 2018.

Physical cover cornerback who also doubles as a return specialist. Quickly flips his hips to transition with opponents and loses nothing from the line of scrimmage. Effectively reads and diagnoses plays, stays with the action and competes to break up throws.

Shows the ability to stay downfield with opponents, works to get his head around to locate the pass in the air and has an explosive closing burst of speed to the play. Effective in zone coverage, quick up the field and gives effort against the run. Wraps up tackling and brings ball carriers down at the point of attack. Game-impacting kick returner.

Needs to polish his overall technique. Inconsistent with his back to the ball.

Igbinoghene was a solid cornerback for Auburn who displayed consistent progress the past two seasons. He possesses the size and speed to be a nickel corner and return kicks.

Noah Igbinoghene*, CB, Auburn

Height: 5-10. Weight: 198. Arm: 31.75. Hand: 9.38.

40 Time: 4.48.

Projected Round (2020): 2-3.

4/22/20: Team sources say Igbinoghene impressed them during the 2019 season. He was the Tigers' top cornerback and played well against a tough schedule. Igbinoghene had 42 tackles with seven passes broken up on the year. In 2018, he totaled 45 tackles with an interception and 11 breakups. Evaluators say Igbinoghene is a better athlete than player at this point, but he has a good skill set with lots of upside to develop.

Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

Athletic upside

Experience

Igbinoghene started his Auburn career as a receiver, catching six passes and returning kickoffs as a freshman. He explained why he switched to defense at the combine.

"After my freshman season, three people said something to me about it. ... First I was sitting at my barber ... and my barber said something to me about it, because he used to play at Auburn. ... Then my pastor said something to me about it, and I said, ‘OK, this is kind of weird to me a little bit.' Then actually I met with Coach [Kevin] Steele ... he was down at the cornerback position, and he asked me to do it. I did it, and in six practices, I was starting."

Some NFL team should hire Igbinoghene's pastor and barber for its scouting department. Also, I really miss my barber. And yeah, my pastor, too.

Anyway, Igbinoghene's mother won a bronze medal for Nigeria for track and field in the 1992 Olympics, his father was an NCAA track star, and he was a high school standout in the triple jump. The tape shows a track athlete turned wide receiver turned cornerback, but the athleticism is obvious, and Igbinoghene likes to mix it up, both when pressing and when tackling.

This is an odd pick for the Dolphins, who signed Xavien Howard to a huge extension last year and then added Byron Jones as a free agent. But there is something to be said for building around one strong unit; for the Dolphins, the secondary is now that unit. And in the short term, they can stick Igbinoghene on special teams and in a nickel-dime role while they groom him as a starter. Unless his barber and pastor have better ideas, of course.

Grade: B