Hunt, a four-year starter, started 21 games at right tackle, 22 games at left guard and two games at left tackle. He's smooth getting set and flashes violent hands in pass pro. He anchors well. He has good body control and balance for his size. He has shorter arms for an offensive tackle and he projects better at guard. He plays with an edge and flashes the ability to overwhelm defenders in the run game. He missed five games with a groin injury in 2019 and did not work out at the combine. He played basketball in high school and averaged 18.9 points and 11 rebounds per game as a junior. -- April 2020

Pre-Draft Analysis

Player Bio

Hunt was a four-year starter for the Ragin' Cajuns after a strong high school career at Burkeville, Texas. He started all 13 games at left guard as a redshirt freshman, and then split time between left guard (nine starts) and left tackle (two starts) the following season. Hunt moved to right tackle for all 14 games in 2018, and Sun Belt coaches considered his play good enough to vote him second-team all-conference. He only started the first seven games of his senior season due to a groin injury but still was named first-team All-SBC for his play at right tackle.

Analysis

Draft Projection - Round 2

NFL Comparison - Cody Ford

Overview

Like Cody Ford in last year's draft, Hunt is a plus athlete with a big man's frame who could be considered at guard or tackle. Inconsistent footwork and pad level are the primary culprits when he fails to win the rep, but there aren't any physical limitations that should prevent him from improving in both areas. Pass protection traits are present but getting the skill level up to par is going to take time. He's a little raw but has the necessary talent to become a solid future starter at right tackle.

Strengths

Rare combination of bulk and athleticism

Carries weight on well-proportioned frame easily

Offers two-position experience at both guard and tackle

Ease of movement out of his stance and into it

Plus lateral scoot to make blocks a gap away

Looks to make a point with aggressive first contact

Works to sustain blocks on the second level and even beyond

Physical tools to become plus run blocker in all schemes

Possesses slide quickness to square half-man rushers

Able to recover and redirect rush past the edge

Hands are like clamps once they take root into defender's frame

Weaknesses

Loses hand technique and placement when trying to mash down-blocks

Footwork is a little raw and undisciplined

Pass sets can turn into gallops with heels close together

Will need to incorporate more flat-footed punch for anchor

Gets caught leaning with nose over toes at times

Hands land high and ride up and off the frame

Can bend but allows pad level to creep up tall during the rep

Instinctive reactions to unexpected moves is below average

PROS

CONS

SNAPS by ALLIGNMENT

Robert Hunt, OT

Positives:

Large, nimble offensive lineman who can play tackle or guard. Plays heads-up football, keeps his feet moving and works his hands. Explosive at the point, stays square and attacks assignments. Blocks down on defenders and seals them from the play. Keeps his head on a swivel, effectively picks up stunts and blitzes and fluidly pulls across the line of scrimmage to block in motion. Gets movement as a run blocker and turns defenders from the line.

Negatives:

Doesn’t block with consistent leverage or pad level. Doesn’t effectively redirect to linebackers at the second level.

Analysis:

Hunt was a terrific right tackle at Louisiana, and he’s a strong lineman with a next-level build. He has space restrictions, and a move into guard may be in the offing as a result. At the very least, Hunt should be an inexpensive utility blocker on a depth chart.

Robert Hunt Scouting Report

Strengths:

Really good feet for a big guy

Dependable in pass protection

Asset to neutralize interior pass-rushers

Really good feet for a big guy

Quality athlete

Good build

Quick to the second level, open field

Effective as a puller

Good in space

Can hit blocks in space

Quick out of his stance

Great fit in a zone-blocking scheme

Good fit as a left guard

Upside to improve

Weaknesses:

Short arms to play tackle - 33.5 inches

Needs to develop more power and strength

Improve ability to bend

Summary:

La.-Lafayette was known to have a three-headed monster at running back entering the 2019 season, but one of the big reasons for the team's ground success was the blocking up front led by Hunt. Hunt played tackle, but NFL teams are projecting him to move inside to guard as a pro. Hunt could be a sleeper pick on the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft who turns into a really good value.

In pass protection, Hunt projects to be an asset in the NFL. He has very good feet for a big guy, and that is why he played tackle in college. Hunt has a guard body for the pro game, but with his feet and athleticism ,he should be a tough interior blocker in pass protection. Hunt can glide with speed rushers and has the size to hold his ground against powerful defensive tackles. Improving his ability to bend will help him to pass protect at the pro level, but before long, he could be a really dependable and steady pass protector capable of neutralizing interior pass-rushers.

In the ground game, Hunt does a nice job of latching on tying up defenders. He is quick to the second level, and his good feet allow him to project extremely well to a zone-blocking scheme. With his footwork and athleticism, Hunt should be a good guard to pull and fire to the second level. He needs to develop more power and strength for the NFL, thus he would be a better fit as a left guard than a right guard. Hunt has a good build, but in order to get movement as a run blocker in the NFL, he will have to develop in the weight room.

Hunt's experience at tackle also offers some game-day versatility to chip in an emergency role there. While Hunt should play guard, a team could get away with him at tackle if injuries force their hand. Having that added flexibility is a nice added value for having Hunt as a starter at guard.

The 2020 NFL Draft should have at least nine offensive tackles get selected in the first rounds. Unless some of those tackles are being taken to move inside to guard, Hunt could be the first pure guard drafted. Some sources believe Hunt will get drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he won't last long if he slips to the third round.

Player Comparison:

James Carpenter.

From a skill-set perspective, Hunt is similar to James Carpenter coming out of Alabama in 2011. Carpenter (6-5, 321) was a first-round pick, but he has not played up to his potential in the NFL because of intangibles. Hunt and Carpenter are almost identical in size with good feet and athleticism. Hunt could be a better version of Carpenter as a pro.

Dolphins Draft OL Robert Hunt

• No. 39 overall pick (ULL)

• Limited by groin injury in ’19

• Still made 1st-Team All-Sun Belt

STRENGTHS

—Four-year starter for the Ragin' Cajuns who played both guard and tackle; offers tremendous positional flexibility and could slide into an established offensive line with ease.

—Looks for a finish on every play and relishes the opportunity to put a man in the dirt; dominates in the fourth quarter after physically beating up his opponent.

—Thick-bodied prospect who carries the weight exceptionally well and has no trouble in space; can fit into any scheme immediately.

—Has a junkyard-dog mentality and concrete blocks for hands; a fighter in pass protection who will land body blows routinely.

—Has a better snatch-and-trap move in pass protection than a majority of NFL linemen; able to remain balanced with efficient hands while manipulating defenders.

—Undeniable power throughout his entire frame; comfortable relying on it to uproot defenders at the line of scrimmage or sit back in his hips and anchor in the run game.

—Quick-sets with ease and has the lateral agility to mirror at the line of scrimmage with defenders; moving inside to guard could accentuate the best parts of his game in pass protection.

WEAKNESSES

—Turns 24 in late August and may be seen as maxed out with regard to physical and technical maturation.

—Groin injury ended his season with seven games remaining and required offseason surgery.

—Had a tendency to start clicking his heels late in games versus weak competition as a pass protector; nasty habits like that will get exposed versus better talent in the NFL.

—Often throws his hands like he's unrolling a carpet and has a tendency to start low and roll them upward, landing wide and outside the ideal strike point; slows his punch down and telegraphs it early.

—Doesn't have ideal vertical sets as a tackle; could play there in a pinch, but would struggle versus every-down speed-rushers that threaten his edge.

—Pad level in pass protection became inconsistent late in games; paired with average length at best (33½" arms), long-armed defenders will get inside his frame and play with his balance.

—Drops his eyes into opponents too often and will be susceptible to some arm-over moves and quick swipes in the NFL.

OVERALL

Hunt's biggest weakness might be that his opponents were weaker than he was. He's been able to dominate the majority of his opponents, which allowed him to get away with some lazy habits that look more like a player who is bored and less like true deficiencies. If any prospect can fix his flaws the fastest, Hunt might be the guy. He offers top-tier power in every phase, but he pairs that power with plenty of athleticism. He'll kick inside to guard in the NFL, where his vertical sets won't be quite as challenged and he can continue to be a road-grader in the run game.