The past three seasons (2017-19), Davis has been a full-time starter and has played in 41 of 43 games, combining for 171 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. A tall, powerfully-built defensive end who carries his weight extremely well, Davis has heavy and quick hands. He flashes the ability to jar offensive lineman with initial contact and frequently gets pressure when turned loose. But he lacks some body control and can be slow to redirect, which leads to some sacks being left on the field. Davis is a highly-gifted and scheme-versatile defensive lineman with a strong combination of size, length, quickness and power. He had a breakout season in 2017, took a step back in 2018 and then rebounded in 2019. He will never be an elite pass-rusher but has the tools to continue to improve. He's also a highly-effective and versatile run defender. The biggest challenge in the NFL will be making sure he has a strong support system and leadership around him. -- March 2020

Pre-Draft Analysis

Davis is a highly gifted and scheme-versatile defensive lineman with a strong combination of size, length, quickness and power. He's an effective run stopper with the upper-body strength to stack and control blockers when he keeps his pads down. Davis will never be an elite pass-rusher, but he has violent hands and frequently gets pressure when turned loose. -- Steve Muench

Player Bio

One of the top 100 recruits of the class of 2016, Davis had to wait until after the first week of his freshman season to find out whether he would be academically eligible to play for the Tide. He got the go-ahead, then contributed in seven games as a reserve (four tackles, one sack) that season. Davis became a playmaker as a sophomore, garnering first-team All-SEC honors by posting 69 tackles, 10 for loss, and a team-high 8.5 sacks in 14 games (six starts). He became a star nationwide during Alabama's title run in 2017, making 10 tackles, two sacks, and an interception in the team's two playoff wins. Davis' production went down a bit during his junior season (55 tackles, 5.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks in 15 games, 14 starts) so he decided to return to the Tide for the 2019 season. His production dropped again as a senior, though he still earned second-team all-conference notice from league coaches (47 tackles, three for loss, 0.5 sack in 12 starts).

Analysis

Draft Projection - Rounds 2-3

NFL Comparison - DeForest Buckner

Overview

Rugged and powerful with elite physical traits, Davis has the ability to impose his will on opponents and dominate at the point of attack. He plays long and strong with rare leverage for a taller player and holds positioning against double teams for linebackers to flow freely. He was all over the backfield in 2017, but hasn't made nearly as many plays -- against the run or pass -- since then. Despite possessing unique traits and the potential to dominate, his upside could be a moving target based upon maturity level and continued growth as a rusher. He should be a first-round pick who can come in and start right away for an odd or even front defense.

Strengths

Elite combination of height, weight and length

Elite two-gapper who sets a strong edge

Bends well and plays from positions of leverage

Initial hands are quick and fierce

Shows ability to bludgeon blockers and impose will

Corkscrews into the turf to ward off double teams

Rarely loses ground to power

Adequate range to chase plays

Highly effective punch-and-shed timing to tackle

Heavy behind his pads when tackling

Freight train rush tactics overwhelm lesser guards

Greases blocker's edge with heavy hands

Pulls himself around blocks with smooth arm-over looks

Weaknesses

Scouts say maturity has been a concern in the past

Movement can be leggy and inefficient

Loses track of the football

More two-gap plugger than playmaker

Worn down and non-factor in second half against LSU

More pocket-denter than QB-getter as rusher

Long strider with below-average foot quickness as rusher

Rush plan and go-to moves haven't really developed

Pocket pursuit lacks control, leading to missed sacks

RAEKWON DAVIS | Alabama | DT | #99 | SR | 6061 | 311

| 1100 | 3378 | 8528 | 5.12 | Meridian, MS | Meridian HS | 06.10.97 | NIC |

7.7/8.9 |Rd2

Overview:

The frustrating case of Davis is sure to be debated in war rooms around the league. He exploded onto the scene as a sophomore sensation, tallying 10.5 tackles for loss (eight

sacks) and coming up big in the playoffs during the Crimson Tide National Championship run. Unfortunately, we have seen little of those flashes of dominance since. The Mississippi native

admitted after the season that he bought into his own media hype and didn’t play with enough focus in 2019, while also battling through an ankle injury. The previous season, he was seen

on the back of a milk cartons for all of 2018, only to be found when he was being disciplined for throwing punches at a Missouri player. In 2017, Davis was struck in the leg by a stray bullet but played in the season opener just a few days after. He was said to be uncooperative with the police and unconfirmed whispers are that Davis may have accidentally shot himself. There were also concerns surrounding his academic eligibility as a freshman in 2016. While it has been a long, winding road of ups and downs, there is still some love within the scouting

community for all of his talents on the field. The tallest defensive lineman at the combine, Davis possesses big paws and massive arms (seven-foot wingspan). Earlier in his career, he showed extraordinary athleticism, able to create havoc from the interior or on the edge but make no mistake, his bread and butter will be as a strong, powerful run-stuffer up front. The coaching staff swears by his work ethic, competitive drive and superb conditioning. When he’s on, he can be a one-man wrecking machine and for that, teams will be tempted by his great potential.

Background:

Raekwon is from Meridian, Mississippi where he played for Coach Larry Weems at Meridian High School. As a senior, he recorded 55 tackles, 12.5 TFL and 8.5 sacks, which

resulted in him participating in the Army All-American game. He was unanimously rated a 4-star recruit by every major recruiting outlet and got rated as high as the No. 7 DT in his class.

Career: Raekwon was the clear leader of the Alabama defensive front in his junior (won the CFP Championship) and senior season. In 48 games, he recorded 175 tackles, 19.5 TFL, and 11.5

sacks with most of them (8.5) coming in his sophomore season when he earned First Team All-SEC accolades from the conference coaches. He is also a 2x Second Team All-SEC player.

Career:

In 44 career games, made 175 tackles (67 solo), 19.5 tackles for loss (11.5 sacks), one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Q&A:

How did you get shot in the leg? At the wrong place at the wrong time, honestly. Wasn't nothing like a big situation, just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Q&A:

Why do you think there was a drop off in your game this past season? I honestly couldn't answer that but there were a lot of things I wasn't doing to improve my game. I wasn't really

focused enough sometimes and a lot of stuff I wasn't doing.

Q&A:

Is it true that you let the media hype get into your head at Alabama? Yeah, definitely media, they got in my head, just got into the hype.

2020 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

Career Snapshot

Two-year starter who made 43 tackles (2.5 for loss) with one interception and seven pass breakups as a senior in 2019. Made 44 tackles (3.5 for loss) with two interceptions and 10 pass breakups as a junior.

Positives

Large, explosive defensive tackle who plays with good athleticism. Quick off the snap, resilient and shows the ability to get off blocks to make the tackle. Consistently doubled by opponents, stout at the point of attack and impossible to move from the line. Bends his knees, plays with leverage and effectively uses his hands to protect himself. Stout run defender who flashes the ability to get outside the pocket to make plays.

Negatives

Marginal pass rusher who has limitations in anything other than a small area. Never really capitalized on a tremendous sophomore season.

Analysis

Davis is a large, strong defensive lineman who occupies blocks and makes plays against the run. He’s more of a two-down defender, but he offers scheme versatility with the ability to line up in either three or four-man fronts.

#99

HT: 6’7″

WT: 312 lbs

DOB: N/A

Year: Senior

High School: Meridian (Meridian, MS)

Accolades: Senior Bowl. 2019 2nd Team All-American. 2018 2nd Team All-SEC.

Athleticism:

Raekwon Davis is not of this world. Extremely quick for a man his size, has excellent quick feet and gets around blockers with ease.

Strength/Power:

Dominates 1v1 matchups. Davis usually got out of these blocks with a bull rush. Moves blockers consistently and at will. Davis does struggle to deal with double team blocks. He seems to get caught up in a lock-down and tries to escape it with power. He’s not that powerful.

Pass Rush Ability:

Davis is an ample pass rusher. Despite his size, Davis has a great arsenal of moves that he uses after attempting to win with power. He’s a difficult man to block, because of his blend of athleticism, strength and versatility.

Run Defending Ability:

Davis is an excellent run defender. Positions himself often to make plays on the running back, most of the time behind the line of scrimmage.

Instincts/Football IQ:

Davis shows excellent instincts. Always seems to know when the ball is coming his way and adjusts adequately to position himself to make the play. Alabama lined him up across the formation as a 1, 3 and 5 tech. He was dominant all across the line.

Overall:

Raekwon Davis is an incredible talent. It’s insane to think that he might be the third-best interior defender in this class, behind Auburn’s Derrick Brown and South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw. Davis has a massive size, eats double teams, and is an impact player in the backfield. I like Davis as a mid-to-late first round selection, although he is probably a top fifteen talent.

Raekwon Davis Scouting Report

By Charlie Campbell

Strengths:

Special run-stuffing nose tackle

Superb lateral anchor

Impossible to move at the point of attack

Holds his gap

Absorbs double teams

Very tough, plays violent

Disruptive run defender

Strong hands

Uses hands and feet at same time

Ability to shed blocks

Can get a push working upfield

Weaknesses:

Not an interior pass-rusher

Lacks quickness

Lacks athleticism

Doesn't have a role in the sub package

Two-down defender at most

Could Davis have similar injury issues to other Alabama players?

Summary:

Alabama has been a factory for defensive line talent under Nick Saban. Marcell Dareus, Jonathan Allen, Da'Ron Payne, Quinnen Williams and Jarran Reed were all early-round picks this decade, and Davis will keep that tradition going in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Davis had only four tackles and a sack as a freshman in backup duty. Thus, many didn't see Davis' breakout 2017 campaign as the replacement for Allen. Davis formed a lethal interior with Payne and was Alabama's most consistent pass rusher. The sophomore totaled 8.5 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, 69 tackles and one interception. He came up with some big performances in the playoff games to help Alabama win another National Championship.

In 2018, Davis totaled 55 tackles with 5.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Williams became the Crimson Tide's feature pass-rusher up front, and they did not let Davis pin his ears back to go after the quarterback as much as they did in 2017.

As a senior, Davis had 47 tackles with .5 sacks in 2019 and missed some time with a sprained ankle. He was a tremendous run defender for Alabama, but did not contribute much in the pass rush. Davis was also limited in the offseason, and that yields questions about his health. The Crimson Tide are known in the scouting community for working their players extremely hard, so a number of them entered the NFL banged up.

Davis is a tough defender in the ground game. He is very stout at the point of attack. When runs come downhill at him, he is able to anchor and hold his ground. He also shows the strength to shed and tackle. Davis bulls his way into the backfield to blow up runs and resets the line of scrimmage. His lateral anchor is truly excellent for a college player, making him seemingly immovable at the point of attack. Davis is exceptionally strong to take on double-team bump blocks and hold his ground when getting hit from the side. His put-together body combined with his speed and athleticism make him almost impossible to move out of his gap or keep quiet in run defense. Davis is an excellent run defender for the NFL.

Davis showed serious pass-rushing skills in 2017, but that was abnormal considering what he did over the next two seasons. He has some ability to get a push into the backfield with his power, but after gaining some ground upfield, he struggles to finish the play by getting to the quarterback. Davis is limited from speed and athleticism perspectives to be a dangerous pass-rusher in the NFL. As a pro, he probably will be rotated out of the game in the majority of sub-package plays. If Davis had more pass-rush ability, he would have been a first-round pick.

For the NFL, Davis fits any defense. He would be a great fit as a nose tackle or five-technique in a 3-4. In a 4-3, he could play nose tackle. In the 2020 NFL Draft, Davis could be a second- or third-round pick.

Player Comparison:

Leonard Williams. Davis and Williams (6-5, 302) are similarly sizeed while being tough defenders at the point of attack. They are tough against the run but don't produce a lot in the pass rush. Williams is quicker and more athletic than Davis, while Davis is stronger and tougher than Williams. I could see Davis being similar to Williams in the NFL, where he will be solid at the point of attack and might have one or two decent seasons for sack production.

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

STRENGTHS

—Ideal size for the NFL at 6'6" and 311 lbs.

—Three-year starter at Alabama; played in many different roles and fronts.

—Settles well just beyond the line of scrimmage and reacts to running backs' movements; enough quickness to chase down running backs at the line of scrimmage.

—Able to play low and use his leverage to manhandle and disengage blockers; maintains his spot and isn't easily moved.

—Combination of power and finesse moves to keep linemen guessing how he will beat them.

WEAKNESSES

—Feet stop driving too often.

—Absorbs a lot of blocks.

—Limited production as a pass-rusher; had only two combined sacks as a junior and senior after 8.5 as a sophomore.

—Needs to develop more of a pass-rushing toolbox; has a good swim move, but that's about it.

OVERALL

An ideal 3-4 defensive end, Davis has the size and enough athleticism to be a better pass-rusher in the NFL than he was allowed to be in the Alabama scheme. He doesn't have the highest ceiling of this year's defensive line prospects, but he's game-ready right now and should see major rookie snaps.

GRADE: 84

PRO COMPARISON: Arik Armstead/Da'Ron Payne