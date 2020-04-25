CONTENT



Jones, three-year starter and a team captain in 2019, is an above-average tackler who is active in run support and chases with excellent effort. He plays bigger than his size and looks to separate receivers from the ball in coverage. He has enough speed to cover a deep half. He doesn't have the playing speed or the instincts of a true center fielder. He's opportunistic, but he's not a ball hawk. He has short arms and small hands. He's a fearless punt returner who averaged 11.5 yards per punt return. He underwent shoulder surgery following the 2019 season. -- April 2020

Jones is an excellent tackler who is active in run support and chases with effort. He plays bigger than his size and looks to separate receivers from the ball in coverage. He doesn't have the playing speed or the instincts of a true center fielder. Jones is opportunistic but not a ball hawk. He's a fearless punt returner who averaged 10.8 yards per punt return. -- Steve Muench

Jones submitted a request for feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Committee last year and said he was happy with the result. He decided to return to Austin for his senior year, though, because of the team's potential as a championship contender. Jones picked up second-team All-Big 12 notice in 2019 as a 12-game starter (86 tackles, 4.5 for loss, one sack, two interceptions, four pass breakups). A shoulder injury limited him to minimal play in the team's bowl game. He had garnered honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2018 (70 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two interceptions in 10 starts) despite missing time with head and ankle injuries. He had started 12 games the previous year, recording 61 tackles, four for loss, and breaking up two passes. The former top-50 national prospect from Nacogdoches, Texas, started one game as a true freshman in 2016 (16 tackles, one safety, two blocked kicks in 12 games). Jones' father, Bert, played football at Stephen F. Austin.

He's got a thumper's heart but doesn't have the frame to carry the pop necessary to handle that role. While Jones played boundary, field, and nickel safety position at Texas, he'll likely be pegged as a two-deep or single-high free safety due to man coverage limitations but above-average speed. He plays with good urgency and has soft hands, but just average instincts, which limited his ball production. He could get pushed up a round if he's a big tester. He has third-safety potential and offers early help on special teams.

Played all three safety positions for the defense

Attacking demeanor and wants to be in the action

Will play with pain

Motor to pursue ball-carriers from across the field

Displays agility and reactive athleticism as open-field tackler

Alters pursuit angles when needed

Speed/range to play over the top

Runs with deep cover targets and looks for the football

Can step into early role on kick/punt cover teams

Can be exploited in man coverage

Needs to play with better route anticipation

Average response time and lateral burst at break points

Very few pass breakups during his career

Instincts are just average

Could have issues handling big targets on jump balls

Doesn't have size to stop runs in their tracks

Can be a little slow to read and react to run from single-high

BRANDON JONES | Texas | FS | #19 | SR | 5111 | 198 | 0868 | 3018 | 7448 |

4.49e | Nacogdoches, TX | Nacogdoches HS | 04.02.98 | NIC | 7.2/8.8 | Rd4

Blessed with prototypical size and speed that NFL teams covet at the safety position, Jones could be in the mix for first round consideration. He showed plenty of grit and

toughness last season, playing through a high ankle sprain for most of the season, while flashing his catlike quickness and ability to cover a tremendous amount of ground. The ankle

eventually required surgery in February of 2019 and limited him in spring. His aggressiveness is a plus, as Jones has shown the propensity to come up with a handful of momentum-changing

plays. In addition, his experience and maturity are two traits that evaluators are going to greatly appreciate. Jones is a high character person on and off the field-- or as Texas head coach Tom Herman puts it, “A Marry-your-daughter kind of guy.” A four-star member of Charlie Strong’s final recruiting class at Texas, Jones mostly made his mark on special teams as a freshman. Coming out of Todd Orlando’s defense is also another feather in his cap, considering the draft picks he has produced in his days at Texas as well as in Houston. While his play can be streaky, with Jones taking his fair share of risks, his experience and maturity have seemed to win out, helping to limit some of his mistakes. He’ll need to continue to hone in some of his aggressiveness, which shouldn’t necessarily be viewed as a negative, as he makes plenty of momentum changing plays to make up for his misses. Jones sat out games against Tulsa and West

Virginia in 2018 due to an ankle injury and sat out the second half of another game due to a head injury, he also had surgery to repair a torn labrum following his 2019 campaign and was

unable to workout at the combine. His ability to play in the box or centerfielder will endear him to teams and his versatility certainly bodes well for his stock but durability will be a concern.

Son of Sarah and Bert Jones. Father played football at Stephen F. Austin from 1986-88. Coached by Bobby Reyes at Nacogdoches High School. All-America and two-time all-state

and all-district honoree. Selected to participate in the 2016 Under Armour All-America Game. Helped Nacogdoches to a 7-4 overall record, including a 3-2 district mark, with an appearance

in the 4A Division I bi-district playoffs in 2013; also competed in track and field (100m, 4x100m, 4x200m) at Nacogdoches. Ran anchor for the 4x200m team that finished third in the UIL 4A

State Championships in 2014. Sport Management major at Texas.

Fourth-year defensive back who has played in 42 career games with 31 starts. Recorded 232 tackles at Texas, 14 for loss. Had 3 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries, and 2 forced

fumbles. Also returned 14 punts for the Longhorns and averaged 11.5 yards a return.

How did you prepare for the combine? I had to get my labrum repaired (in shoulder) about seven weeks ago, so I’m not able to do anything at the combine. I’m here to interview and do

the medical stuff. The thing I did was try to grow the mental side of the game. I watched film of all 32 teams, created a binder with games I watched, probably six or seven hours a day, watching three or four games, growing from that standpoint. I like to build my game anyway I can, and that was the only thing I could do because I couldn’t do anything physically.

So you watched every play of defense for all 32 teams in the 2019 season? That was the plan. At first the plan was to watch every single play, but that took a super, super long time I

wanted to be able to get this binder done by the time I got to the combine. So I ended up watching three to four games per team, depending on snaps. Some teams had 79 snaps some teams

50 snaps in a game. It was tough. It took a long time because I didn’t know the exact coverage they were in. So I had to just guess based off what I saw from the safeties.

What has been the reaction of teams? It’s a different trend. They said it’s something they’ve never seen before. I kind of have a different responsibility. A lot of guys have to focus on running fast and lifting weight. All I could do was rehab.

NFL COMPARISON: Patrick Chung

Brandon Jones, S

Three-year starter who earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors and made 86 tackles (4.5 for loss) with two interceptions and four pass breakups as a senior in 2019. Made 70 tackles (5.5 for loss) with two INTs as a junior.

Hard-hitting safety who shows ball skills between the numbers. Strong, possesses outstanding size and defeats blocks to get to the action. Solid run defender who is forceful up the field and plays physical football. Efficient, keeps the action in front of him and takes proper angles to the play. Explodes into ball carriers, shows himself to be a big hitter and forces turnovers. Displays solid ball skills facing the action. Very effective between the numbers.

Displays limited quickness and plays to one speed. Lacks explosive closing burst. Occasionally late to pick up assignments, which leads to blown coverages.

Jones has been a productive safety the past three years after he caught my eye as a sophomore at Texas. He possesses range limitations, but he’s a traditional strong safety who can also line up in a zone system.

S Brandon Jones, Texas

—Four-year contributor at Texas who played everywhere from special teams to strong safety to lining up a ton in slot coverage during his senior season.

—Explosive, athletic safety who could play anywhere in an NFL secondary.

—Good, reliable, powerful tackler who made his name on special teams as a gunner.

—Showed his coverage chops in 2019 when asked to lock up in man coverage while playing from the nickel position.

—Intriguing height/weight/speed player who has coverage skills to make an immediate NFL impact as a cornerback, safety or nickel defender.

—Missed the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine because of injuries.

—Doesn't have a natural position and may be in for a long developmental process.

—Lacks an elite trait that you fall in love with.

—Bounced off runners as a tackler and doesn't always have natural wrap-up skills.

Jones is an exciting prospect from an athletic standpoint, but he needs time to develop once he finds a home at one position. Texas moved him all over the defense, which may have been to his detriment. Jones' injury in the predraft circuit also didn't help with no pro days or workouts, but we like his chances to eventually break into a safety rotation.

GRADE: 72

PRO COMPARISON: Devin McCourty/Jessie Bates III