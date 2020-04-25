CONTENT



Strowbridge was a three-year starter. He does an above-average job of tracking the ball, and he flashes the ability to slip blocks. He fights to hold his ground and to get back into the play when he loses initially, but he gives ground at times and his weight raises concerns about his ability to hold up between the tackles in the NFL. His snap anticipation is inconsistent, but he flashes excellent initial quickness and he tested well. He has the potential to develop into a disruptive interior pass-rusher. He flashed explosive upper-body strength and the ability to clear his hips the week of the Senior Bowl. He struggles to counter when offensive linemen get their hands inside on him. He chases with above-average effort. Position fit is a concern. He's light for a defensive tackle. He has short arms and below-average speed for a defensive end. He blocked three kicks at North Carolina. -- March 2020

Pre-Draft Analysis

Position fit is a concern. Strowbridge has short arms for a defensive tackle let alone a defensive end, plus he's lean for a tackle and has below-average speed for an end. That said, he flashed explosive upper-body strength and the ability to clear his hips as a pass-rusher the week of the Senior Bowl. He has upside as an interior pass-rusher. He tracks the ball well and can slip blocks as a run defender. -- Steve Muench

Player Bio

As a junior, Strowbridge began meeting the great expectations heaped upon him as a four-star recruit out of Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection as an 11-game starter in 2018, recording 36 tackles, 7.5 for loss, and 5.5 sacks for the Tar Heels. He followed that up with a 45-tackle (6.5 for loss), three-sack campaign in 2019. Strowbridge was a starter as a sophomore, posting 34 tackles, 5.5 for loss, and a sack. He also flashed as a redshirt freshman (12 tackles, two sacks). He used his height and length to block four kicks over his last three seasons.

Analysis

Draft Projection - Rounds 3-4

NFL Comparison - Tank Carradine

Overview

Strowbridge will give opponents a physical challenge with good length, toughness and hand usage at the point of attack, but he lacks the suddenness and short-area directional change to be a consistent disruptor. While he's not a plus pass rusher, he definitely flashed at the Senior Bowl and has upside as a reduced rusher in an even front on passing downs. He will need to drop the pad level to improve as an edge-setter, but he appears to offer the necessary physical tools and demeanor to become a rotational 3-4 five-technique or 4-3 base end with eventual-starter potential.

Strengths

Has NFL length, strength and toughness

Decent quickness into neutral zone

Excellent response to mirror initial blocker movement

Rugged demeanor at the point of attack

Hands are violent and fairly skilled

Shows ability to punch and separate for two-gapping potential

Power to pull free from block engagement

Consistently stuffs cut-block attempts

Effective arm-over move gives him life as interior rusher

Motor can run hot for early pocket tension if he can find the edge

Weaknesses

Is a bit of a 'tweener between 3-technique and 5-technique spots

Plays too straight-legged taking on blocks

Contact balance and anchor need work against angle pressure

Feet are slower and out of sync with his hands

Movement is much more gradual than twitchy

Lacks agility to get through foot traffic cleanly

Leggy in space, limiting short area change of direction and tackling success

Tackle range and body control on the move are below average

Needs to develop secondary rush moves

Play can be out of control, causing him to miss sacks when he gets to the quarterback

JASON STROWBRIDGE | North Carolina | DT | #55 | SR | 6042 | 275 | 1018 |

3238 | 8038 | 4.89 | Deerfield Beach, FL | Deerfield | 09.10.96 | SRB | NIC | 7.1/8.4 | Rd4

Overview:

An extremely sound and technical player, Strowbridge causes disruption by doing the little things correctly and creating leverage for himself. He played various positions along the defensive line for the Tar Heels in their hybrid ‘position-less’ defense, where schemes vary from 3-4, to 3-3-5, to 2-4-5 and nickel alignments. He is also a very capable run defender and uses good body control to get through tight spaces to clog up run lanes. His body control, balance and power are apparent, as Strowbridge can generate a strong push. Strowbridge does struggle when he gets doubled down and isn’t quite built to handle double teams. He has been unable to keep weight on and has weighed as much as 280-plus and has had his share of injury woes. However, his marks coming out of Mobile were all positive, as Strowbridge showcased his speed, quickness and hand grappling abilities during one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl. His length, high motor and versatility only boost his value.

Medical:

Has had stress fractures in both feet prior to the season and was bothersome this past year, which could get him flagged on some boards.

Background:

Nickname is “Strow.” Wears No. 55 because it’s a family number; the people who had the biggest impact on his life are his parents, Arlene Thigpen and Clifford Strowbridge. Had 12 sacks, broke up two passes and recovered a fumble as a junior in high school, coached by Allen Jackson. Four-star prospect according to ESPN and Scout.com.

Career:

In 44 games, had 127 tackles (22 tackles for loss), 11.5 sacks, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles, three recoveries and four blocked kicks.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 247 pounds, Jason Strowbridge was well sought after coming out of Florida’s Deerfield Beach High School as a three-star recruit in 2015. He fielded more than 20 offers from highly regarded schools around the country, including Florida, Kentucky and, of course, UNC.

Strowbridge is yet another multi-year starter at the Senior Bowl who never quite made the next step from productive to elite college football player.

After he got the starting job as a sophomore in 2017, Strowbridge earned run defense grades of 76.8, 78.2, and 82.5 along with pass-rushing grades of 65.7, 68.7, and 70.1. That type of stagnating production is always going to be worrisome with how big a leap is necessary for players going to the NFL. If there's a silver lining in Strowbridge's favor, it's that he was asked to play all over the North Carolina defensive line as you can see in the graphic on the following page. Strowbridge was at his best playing over tackles and tight ends.

Strowbridge is the type of late-round body you feel comfortable about being able to plug in as a rotational player should the situation call for it. He's vastly underdeveloped as a pass-rusher but has enough athleticism to be either the penetrator or looper on stunts.

If you're drafting him though, it's for what he brings to the table as a run defender. He's likely a base end at the next level and the type of player who won't be blocked one-on-one with tight ends. He played a good deal on the interior at North Carolina, but double teams are going to be an issue with him there with his pad level.

PROS

CONS

COMPARABLES

SNAPS BY ALIGNMENT

2020 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Jason Strowbridge, DT, North Carolina

Career Snapshot

Redshirted as a true freshman in 2015. Came back in 2016 and recorded 12 tackles and two sacks. Played in all 12 games with nine starts in 2017 and had 34 tackles and 5.5 tackles for a loss. Had 11 starts in 2018 and earned Honorable Mention for All-ACC with 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss. Named to the All-ACC Third Team as a senior with 45 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks and an ACC-leading three fumble recoveries.

Positives

Explosive three-technique prospect who plays with incredible athleticism. Bends his knees, plays with proper pad level and consistently gets leverage on opponents. Fires off the snap, works his hands throughout the action, and keeps his feet moving.

Quickly changes direction, nicely redirects to ball carriers and makes plays in every area of the field. Flows down the line to get outside the box and covers a lot of area. Instinctive, gives effort in all areas, and wraps up tackling.

Negatives

Has a bit of a thin build and struggles to get off blocks. Displays little power.

Analysis

Strowbridge was highly rated by NFL scouts entering the season, and he lived up to expectations during the season and went on to have a terrific week of practice at the Senior Bowl. He needs to physically mature and add a bit of strength to his frame, but at the very least Strowbridge offers possibilities as a three-technique tackle and should only improve in time.

EDGE Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina

STRENGTHS

—Built like a brick house and an ideal body for a 4-3 or 3-4 defensive end at 6'4" and 275 pounds.

—Played a versatile role for UNC and can line up anywhere from head-up on the tackle, inside or outside the box.

—Length to keep tackles off his frame.

—Able to use his length and strength to grip running backs and make tackles off his block.

—Isn't afraid to line up on top of an offensive tackle and go head-to-head with power and length; willing to fight in the trenches.

—Tough at the point of attack.

WEAKNESSES

—Pass-rush production was never a focal point despite three years of starting experience.

—True tweener when it comes to body type and athleticism; he's athletic for a tackle but has the weight of an end.

—Doesn't hold anchor well on the edge and will too easily get pushed back off his spot when contacted by a blocker.

—Hasn't developed outside pass-rushing moves and doesn't have the bulk to handle a high percentage of snaps on the inside. He'll have to get bigger or be used in sub-packages only.

—Pops up and plays too tall at the snap.

OVERALL

Strowbridge has value as a versatile defensive lineman, but his scheme fit will be important for his NFL success. He has experience and has had production playing in a 5-technique alignment over the offensive tackle, so look for him to do more of that while potentially also lining up inside the tackle to rush the quarterback with his size.

GRADE: 67

PRO COMPARISON: Henry Anderson/Carl Nassib