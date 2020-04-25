^Back To Top
2015 Dolphins Draft Picks
Post Draft Analysis
Youtube Highlights
NFL.COM Draft Analysis
NFL Draft Bible Analysis (paid subscription)
Player Bio
Blake and his brother Reid have held down the starting deep snapper job for the Tigers for the past eight seasons. Reid was a four-year snapper before moving on to the Buffalo Bills after the 2015 season. Blake redshirted that year (after being named top high school snapper in the country as a junior and senior at Buford High School in Georgia) and has been a reliable special teams ace ever since. He was a team captain in 2018 and 2019. Ferguson is a Type I diabetic and has worked with various charities to raise awareness for the condition.
Overview
One of the top long-snappers in the country, Ferguson has a great shot at following his brother into the pros. His snap accuracy on punts was a little down from 2018, but it's not something that will kill his chances. He's the likely leader in the clubhouse as the long-snapper most likely to be drafted (and make a team long-term) this season.
Strengths
Weaknesses
BLAKE FERGUSON | LSU | LS | #48 | SR | 6025 | 229 | 0968 | 3138 | 7568 | 5.11 |
Smyrna, GA | Buford HS | 04.21.97 | SRB | NIC | 7.2/8.7 | Rd7
Overview:
A four-year starter at long snapper, Ferguson demonstrates excellent athletic ability after the snap, along with the ability to be a factor in coverage after the snap, which are two of his best attributes. He finished his LSU career with 52 consecutive games played, bouncing just one punt snap in four years (Alabama 2019). A student of the game and noted hard worker, Ferguson was twice named permanent team captain (2018 and 2019), becoming the first long snapper in LSU history to receive the honor. He was a two-time chair of the SEC’s Football Leadership Council and member of the SEC Community Service Team. He looks to follow his brother Reid (Buffalo Bills), who was also a four-year starter at long snapper for the Tigers.
Medical:
Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes since the eighth grade, Ferguson wears a continuous glucose monitor on his stomach and detaches an insulin pump during games. His glucose monitor connects via bluetooth to an app that allows the trainer, nutritionist and his mom to track his blood sugar level.
Background:
Full name is Blake Whittfield Ferguson; parents are Tracy and Kevin Ferguson. His parents haven’t missed an LSU or Buffalo Bills game in two years. They watch Blake play on Saturday, then head straight to the airport to catch a flight to whichever city the Buffalo Bills are playing the following day. Older brother, Reid (Buffalo Bills), was a four-year starting snapper LSU from 2012-15. Pursuing master's in business administration. Ranked as the No. 1 long snapper nationally by Scout and 247Sports. Rated as a two-star prospect by Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports and Scout. Helped lead his team to three state titles in his prep career. Perfect on all snaps in each season. Coached by Jess Simpson; honor roll member.