Player Bio

Perry's parents both served in the Army, but he decided to attend the Naval Prep Academy for one year after leaving Kenwood High School in Tennessee as a two-time all-state player. He played in three games as a reserve in 2016 (9-73-8.1, one TD rushing) and then came on to lead the Midshipmen in rushing the following year (138-1,182-8.6, 11 TDs) splitting time between quarterback (three games) and slot back (nine games). Perry started the first five games of the 2018 season at quarterback before moving to slot back for the rest of the year (172-1,087-6.3, seven TDs rushing; 9 of 25, 222 yards, two TDs passing in 13 starts). He was one of the top playmakers in the country as a senior, receiving the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year award. Perry finished second in the country with 2,017 rushing yards and tied for third nationally with 21 rushing scores on 295 carries (6.8 per) in 13 starts at quarterback for the 11-2 Navy squad. He also completed 48-of-86 pass attempts (55.8 percent) for 1,084 yards and seven scores with three interceptions.

Analysis

Draft Projection - Priority free agent

Overview

When a prospect starts off with traits like tough, smart and highly competitive, they are off to a very good start with important intangibles. While Perry checks those boxes, he's undersized, moving to a new position, and lacks explosive twitch as a route-runner to uncover in short spaces. With play-callers becoming more creative, Perry's production in option packages could open a lane for him as offenses love to create additional game-planning duties for defensive coordinators.

Strengths

Elected by teammates to highly regarded team captain spot

Instant gadget option who is very smart and tough

Undersized but tough runner for short-yardage option package

Has some slot receiver experience

Low center of gravity enhances change of direction

Hands catcher, reaching out to meet the ball

Makes an effort to find positional blocking duties

Stick-and-go wiggle to make first tackler miss

Twenty career kick returns averaging 24.6 yards per return

Weaknesses

Sawed-off body type with tight hips, short limbs and small hands

Built like a running back playing receiver

Limited exposure to receiver snaps

Will need time acclimating to NFL route tree

Below average short-area suddenness as a slot

Routes are leggy and show him through transitions

May not have speed or separation quickness to uncover

Not a natural 50/50 winner when the ball goes up

Sources Tell Us

"I'll put five on it right now that he's in the Patriots camp. Watch." -- Area scout for AFC team

MALCOLM PERRY | Navy | RB/WR | #10 | SR | 5094 | 186 |0848 | 2958 |

7148 | 4.63 | Clarksville, TN | Kenwood HS | EWSB | NIC | 6.6/7.9 | 6.5/8.2 | UDFA

Overview:

Playing quarterback for the Navy Midshipmen in 2019, senior Malcolm Perry put together one of the most prolific seasons under center in school history. That full time move occurred after fluctuating between quarterback and slot back the majority of his previous three seasons. No matter what position Perry lines up at, his athletic profile is on full display. His short area quickness is at an elite level, routinely changing directions at a blink of an eye. His acceleration is fantastic once he hits a crease, presenting an incredibly frustrating player to corral in the open field. Perry is lightning in a bottle, hitting his top speed in a flash. With some serious juice breaking into the second and third levels, his game compares favorably to San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida. A position change is clearly in Perry’s future once again as he makes his transition to the professional level. That potential switch from option quarterback to running back or wide receiver would normally be quite a task for the average athlete. Luckily for Perry, his experience at slot back gives him a strong familiarity from a technical aspect as a runner and receiver. Still, the transition is not for the faint of heart. Perry will be tested often during the process to figure out his best fit. Currently sitting as a slender built option quarterback, his best position is debatable. It’s easy to bet on an athlete of this caliber, however. Perry was outstanding at the East-West Shrine Bowl, he looked like he had been playing receiver for years despite being an option quarterback. He flashed his super speed in his routes but also showed off some sweet feet in the comeback drills. His athleticism and top end speed are clear but he’s a dangerous player because of how well he is capable of changing directions, he showed that off in drills and his interior routes. Perry has a chance to develop into a slot receiver thanks to the fluid mover he is in space. Don’t expect to hear Perry’s name called until the ladder parts of Day Three of the 2020 NFL Draft but do expect whatever team selects him to get a developmental playmaker who could pay huge dividends down the road.

Navy Midshipmen

2020 NFL Draft Prospects

Malcolm Perry, RB

Career Snapshot:

Three-year starter who was named AAC Offensive Player of the Year and rushed 295 times for 2,017 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior in 2019. Completed 48 of 86 passes for 1,084 yards, seven TDs and three interceptions. Split time between quarterback and slot back during his first two seasons at Navy before he took over under center full-time.

Positives:

Much-celebrated collegiate quarterback who will move to either receiver or running back at the next level. Smart, incredibly quick and creative. Very competitive and displays outstanding field awareness and quickness. Possesses the agility and speed necessary to turn the corner and has a burst through the hole.

Sets up defenders and makes them miss. Dangerous open-field ball carrier. Ran terrific routes during the Shrine Bowl, displayed the ability to separate from defenders, and looked natural at receiver. Perry commanded the offense extremely well.

Negatives:

Sprays passes at quarterback and displays marginal accuracy. Small and easily brought down by a single defender.

Analysis:

Perry was incredibly productive for the Naval Academy as he led the offense as their starting quarterback. He has size limitations, but a creative offensive coordinator will find ways to use his talents as both a receiver and ball carrier.