The Good

The Dolphins, as a team, played up to the competition, facing a red-hot Seahawks team that was 3-0 going in and was blowing up the scoreboard. For the most part, the defense did it's job and helped keep the game close. The offense chewed up a lot of clock to keep the Seahawks offense off the field. I take this as a sign of development by a very young team that has a lot of growing to do.

Devante Parker continues to play through those nagging injuries that used to keep him sidelined. He contributed 10 catches for 110 yards.

Emmanuel Ogbah was a beast, contributing 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss and 2 QB hits.

Xavien Howard had a nice pick in the endzone, preventing a Seahawks score. It's his second week in a row with a pick.

Great day for kicker Jason Sanders. Of course a great day by a kicker usually means a bad day for red zone offense...

The Bad

As good as the defense played most of the game, they made key mistakes at the end of the first half and the end of the game. Some busted coverages showed up, allowing the Seahawks to make big plays.

As good a job as the offense did eating up block, the redzone offense was atrocious. The Dolphins had 5 field goals and 1 touchdown.

The Ugly

You never know what you are going to get. Fitzmagic or Fitztragic. 2 interceptions says this was a Fitztragic game, even though the offense was able to move the ball. 25 total first downs and 7-13 on third downs is usually praise worthy. But when the quarterback throws two mind-boggling interceptions, it's easy to pinpoint why the offense didn't do more. Question for Miami Dolphins fans, can Ryan Fitzpatrick read the middle of the field? It seems anytime he goes for intermediate throws down the middle, defenders get their hands all over the ball. His penchant for staring down receivers and not reading the middle of the field are why the Dolphins will not go far with Fitzpatrick at quarterback.

Overall

As I stated before, this is a game where you look at the positives. Dolphins players are playing harder. The defense is beginning to gel. Young players are improving. That's the type of season we're in. This team still has some glaring holes, both in the middle of the defense and the middle of the offense and at quarterback. But some of the young players drafted the past couple of years are beginning to show signs of development. If you are playing the long game, this is a welcome development.

Next week should be another tough one against the 49ers. Expect the Dolphins to find themselves at 1-4 when that game is done.