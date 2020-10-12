The Good

Fitzmagic was on full display, with 350 yards passing, 78% completion and 3 TDs. Fitz also completed passes to 9 receivers.

Preston Williams had a monster game with 106 yards receiving on four catches and 1 TD.

The defense brought the pain with 5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble. The 49ers only had 259 yards on offense, went 2 of 10 on third downs, and held onto the ball for 23:07.

The Bad

The running game continues to be mediocre. The Dolphins gained 94 yards on the ground at a 2.8 ypc clip. Even without the Jakeem Grant 12 yard loss, the Dolphins were averaging 3.3 ypc.

The Ugly

Even though the defense dominated, they did make some boneheaded penalties that kept 49ers drives alive in the 3rd quarter. So there was definitely a teaching opportunity for Flores and the coaching staff despite such a lop-sided win.

Overall

This is the first blowout win of the Flores era. With the youngest roster in the NFL and only one player over 30, this is impressive. It is a positive sign that the team is buying into the direction of the coaching staff and beginning to develop cohesion.

Next up is a game against the floundering Jets, one the Dolphins should win easily.