The Good Bad Ugly 
0-1. Dolphins 11, Patriots 21
0-2. Bills 31, Dolphins 28
1-2. Dolphins 31, Jaguars 13
1-3. Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23
2-3. Dolphins 43, 49ers 17
3-3. Jets 0, Dolphins 24

Jets 0, Dolphins 24 Highlights

Phinfever Draft Central - Complete Info On Miami Dolphins' draft picks.

"In Defense of Dan Marino"

DolphinsTalk.com

T-Rock's Phinfever FFL 2014

Armando Salguero

 

Barry Jackson

 

Dave Hyde

 
Jets 0, Dolphins 24, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Published: Monday, 19 October 2020 15:29 | Written by Rich Rodriguez

The Good

Any time you hold the opponent to zero points, you have to give the defense props. From Emmanuel Ogbah's two sacks and four QB hits to Xavien Howard with another interception to Christian Wilkins batting down two passes, the entire defense came to play. 263 yards allowed, 2 of 17 on third down, minimizing the penalties, the Dolphins defense really dominated the Jets offense.

Myles Gaskin didn't have eye-popping stats, but 126 yards from scrimmage basically paced the Dolphins offense.

The Bad

The 2nd half Dolphins offense was nothing to write home about. The Dolphins failed to convert on third downs until Tua Tagovailoa came in during mop up duty in the 4th quarter. Kind of amazing to think about when you consider the Dolphins were up 24-0.

The Ugly

You usually either get Fitzmagic or Fitztragic. Against the Jets, you got FitzBLAHgic. While he looked great in the first half with 3 TDs, he did start making some of those boneheaded throws. One of the main reasons the Dolphins did so poorly on third down was Fitz throwing inaccurate passes on those downs when plays were there to be made. And he knew it too.

Overall

The Dolphins are sitting at .500, in 2nd place in the AFC East, ahead of the Patriots no less. Considering how the Dolphins started the season, this is a welcome development. The Dolphins continue to show signs of a team with the arrow pointing up, especially on defense. The Dolphins also got to see a small glimpse of their future QB in live game action and he didn't crack apart, so that's good too.

Next up will be a very interesting game against the Los Angeles Rams, who are 4th in points per game allowed and have a 4-2 record. Can the Dolphins continue their hot streak?

