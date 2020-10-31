Well, you know I have to have my "toys", so, I created some new Wallpapers for your Android, iPhone, and iPad. I'm a little old school but I do embrace the present as well, so, you will see that I have a Wallpaper with the 1974 logo. I'll definitely make more of them for you all. Even though I'm burned out from writing a weekly blog after 20 years of having the Phinfever web site, I do hope you enjoy the wallpapers. I do plan on making more for you all.

To download a wallpaper, click the "Downloads" link above, or just click on one of the preview pictures below and it will send you to our Phinfever Download page. Select the wallpaper that you want and it will open a new browser page with the wallpaper that you want to use on your phone or iPad. Save it to your mobile device.

Dave