The Good Bad Ugly 
0-1. Dolphins 11, Patriots 21
0-2. Bills 31, Dolphins 28
1-2. Dolphins 31, Jaguars 13
1-3. Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23
2-3. Dolphins 43, 49ers 17
3-3. Jets 0, Dolphins 24

Jets 0, Dolphins 24 Highlights

Miami Dolphins Wallpapers for Android, iPhone, and iPad

Published: Saturday, 31 October 2020 08:10 | Written by David Blake | Print | Email | Hits: 162

Well, you know I have to have my "toys", so, I created some new Wallpapers for your Android, iPhone, and iPad. I'm a little old school but I do embrace the present as well, so, you will see that I have a Wallpaper with the 1974 logo. I'll definitely make more of them for you all. Even though I'm burned out from writing a weekly blog after 20 years of having the Phinfever web site, I do hope you enjoy the wallpapers. I do plan on making more for you all.

 

To download a wallpaper, click the "Downloads" link above, or just click on one of the preview pictures below and it will send you to our Phinfever Download page. Select the wallpaper that you want and it will open a new browser page with the wallpaper that you want to use on your phone or iPad. Save it to your mobile device.

 

Dave

 
   
