The Good

Defense and special teams were spectacular, scoring or leading to 21 of the Dolphins 28 points. The zero blitz confounded the Rams. The front 7, pressured Goff all day, deflected his passes and strip sacked him. The Dolphins picked off two passes (one by Christian Wilkins!!), thanks in part to those zero blitzes, which Jared Goff simply had no answer for. Speaking of Goff, I know his numbers look good on paper, but everytime I see this guy play, he does not look like an NFL QB. What is it about him?

Jakeem Grant's 88-yard punt return TD was ridiculous as he literally didn't get a single key block on that play. He simply outran everyone. His 45-yard kick-off return was nice as well.

Who is this Elandon Roberts guy? I know he isn't a big name, but he had some knifing tackles for losses on two running plays where he simply shot the gap and destroyed the RB (and partially destroyed himself on one too). We need more plays like this to become a more consistent run defense!

The Bad

The offense was atrocious. I understand part of it is that the defense and special teams took over the game, but in the second half when they needed to eat up clock, they struggled to get 1st downs. The run game continues to be frustrating. Understand the Rams are a good defense, but 2.2 ypc?

Preston Williams, stop dropping easy catches.

The Ugly

I know this is Tua's first start and everyone wants to look at the positives and grade him on a curve, but I don't see much positive here. He started off with a disastrous fumble. Ok let's chalk that up to first time jitters. Then some fairly inaccurate passes. Again, early game jitters. But those jitters seemed to last the entire game. I would have liked to see him settle down and make some good throws as the game went on, but all he did was dink and dunk and hit some easy passes on rollouts. The only impressive play was the touchdown to DeVante Parker, where he slipped the ball into a very tiny window. But was that pinpoint accuracy or did he get lucky? I really hope we see more out of Tua as the season progresses.

Overall

It is super-exciting to see this team competitive. The defense is actually becoming fearsome. One more tough test awaits the Dolphins next week against the 5-2 Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals can run the ball, which gives the Dolphins defense trouble. The Dolphins can put up points and their defense is solid in preventing opponents from scoring. The Dolphins will need Tua to show more in order to win that game.