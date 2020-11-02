^Back To Top


Phinfever: 20 + Years!

 

Social Media

Phinfever TwitterPhinfever FacebookRSS Feed

Post Game Analysis

Phinfever, Rich Rodriguez, The Good Bad Ugly 
0-1. Dolphins 11, Patriots 21
0-2. Bills 31, Dolphins 28
1-2. Dolphins 31, Jaguars 13
1-3. Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23
2-3. Dolphins 43, 49ers 17
3-3. Jets 0, Dolphins 24
4-3. Rams 17, Dolphins 28

Rams 17, Dolphins 28 Highlights

Draft Central

Phinfever Draft Central - Complete Info On Miami Dolphins' draft picks.

Books

"In Defense of Dan Marino"

Podcasts, Interviews

DolphinsTalk.com

Phinfever FFL

T-Rock's Phinfever FFL 2014

Phinfever - Jeopardy

Armando Salguero

 

Barry Jackson

 

Dave Hyde

 
  • 001.jpg

    001.jpg

  • 002.jpg

    002.jpg

  • 003.jpg

    003.jpg

  • 004.jpg

    004.jpg

  • 005.jpg

    005.jpg

  • 006.jpg

    006.jpg

  • 007.jpg

    007.jpg

Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com

Rams 17, Dolphins 28 - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Published: Monday, 02 November 2020 11:02 | Written by Rich Rodriguez | Print | Email | Hits: 314

The Good

Defense and special teams were spectacular, scoring or leading to 21 of the Dolphins 28 points. The zero blitz confounded the Rams. The front 7, pressured Goff all day, deflected his passes and strip sacked him. The Dolphins picked off two passes (one by Christian Wilkins!!), thanks in part to those zero blitzes, which Jared Goff simply had no answer for. Speaking of Goff, I know his numbers look good on paper, but everytime I see this guy play, he does not look like an NFL QB. What is it about him?

Jakeem Grant's 88-yard punt return TD was ridiculous as he literally didn't get a single key block on that play. He simply outran everyone. His 45-yard kick-off return was nice as well.

Who is this Elandon Roberts guy? I know he isn't a big name, but he had some knifing tackles for losses on two running plays where he simply shot the gap and destroyed the RB (and partially destroyed himself on one too). We need more plays like this to become a more consistent run defense!

The Bad

The offense was atrocious. I understand part of it is that the defense and special teams took over the game, but in the second half when they needed to eat up clock, they struggled to get 1st downs. The run game continues to be frustrating. Understand the Rams are a good defense, but 2.2 ypc?

Preston Williams, stop dropping easy catches.

The Ugly

I know this is Tua's first start and everyone wants to look at the positives and grade him on a curve, but I don't see much positive here. He started off with a disastrous fumble. Ok let's chalk that up to first time jitters. Then some fairly inaccurate passes. Again, early game jitters. But those jitters seemed to last the entire game. I would have liked to see him settle down and make some good throws as the game went on, but all he did was dink and dunk and hit some easy passes on rollouts. The only impressive play was the touchdown to DeVante Parker, where he slipped the ball into a very tiny window. But was that pinpoint accuracy or did he get lucky? I really hope we see more out of Tua as the season progresses.

Overall

It is super-exciting to see this team competitive. The defense is actually becoming fearsome. One more tough test awaits the Dolphins next week against the 5-2 Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals can run the ball, which gives the Dolphins defense trouble. The Dolphins can put up points and their defense is solid in preventing opponents from scoring. The Dolphins will need Tua to show more in order to win that game.

Category: Blog

Next Game

Week 9: Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 pm on CBS

AFC East Standings

2021 NFL Draft Order

Support Phinfever

Get Miami Dolphins Game Day here!

 

verification seal

2019 Draft

2018 Draft

2018 Miami Dolphins Draft (Grier)

2017 Draft

2017 Miami Dolphins Draft (Tannenbaum)

2016 Draft

2016 Miami Dolphins Draft, Phinfever

2015 Draft

MiamiDolphins.com

 

Cameron Wolfe

 

Copyright © 2014 ... Phinfever.com ... since 1999

Designed by www.diablodesign.eu.