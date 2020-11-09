The Good

We have to start with rookie QB, Tua Togavailoa. In his second start, Tua looked like a different player from his first start. He showcased an entire repertoire of throws, hitting the deep ball, outside throws, throws on the run and fades. He completed passes to 7 different receivers. His ball placement was insane. He also showed us his mobility, turning plays that looked doomed into runs for first downs. In one sequence, Tua evaded at least 5 pass rushers on his way to a 17-yard gain. Overall, Tua showed glimpses of the ability that made him a top-5 pick. And he did so in his second game. I don't think any of the QBs that have started a game for the Dolphins since Dan Marino retired have shown this type of ability. Not a single one.

Jason Sanders is on fire. Hitting a longshot 56-yarder and hitting the game winner. 20 straight field goals made, a Dolphins record. What a find for the Dolphins.

The Bad

The running continues to struggle. If not for Tua's runs, the Dolphins have 56 yards on the ground. The lone bright spot was Salvon Ahmen, who gained 38 yards at a 5.4 ypc clip. Hopefully we see more of him as he seemed quick and decisive when taking the hand-off.

The Ugly

The defense started off the game with another strip sack TD. After that, they struggled to contain Kyler Murray, both in the passing game and running the ball. The cornerbacks in particular struggled mightily. Byron Jones got burned for a deep touchdown. Xavien Howard picked up a pass interference call every other minute. For that zero blitz to work, the cornerbacks have to be on point 100% of the time. These guys were not even close.

Overall

The Dolphins continue to show resiliency. The defense struggles all game but makes a stop when needed. The offense rallies around Tua to make plays for him when they are needed more. Special teams continue to be special. It may not look pretty on the stat sheet all the time, but the final word goes to the scoreboard. What a turnaround from the Adam Gase days, when this team would simply wilt under pressure time and again.

Now the schedule begins to lighten up a bit. The Dolphins could conceivably win the next four games considering the competition is a combined 7-24-1. Additionally, we will get to see Tua go up against the other first round QBs, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. Hopefully, the Dolphins don't let up and play down to the competition like they've done in the past.