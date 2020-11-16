The Good

The Dolphins defense held an effective Chargers offense (averages 403 ypg) to 273 total yards and 4 of 13 on third downs. The defense also did a decent job of stopping the run, holding the Chargers rushing attack to 3.4 yards per carry. Aside from one garbage time TD catch by Keenan Allen, the Dolphins corners had a much better game against the Chargers.

Dolphins special teams were once again special. An early blocked punt by Andrew Van Ginkel led to an early Dolphins TD. Jakeem Grant consistently returned punts that put the offense in good field position. Jason Sanders finally missed a field goal, it was bound to happen, but he hit three others, including one from 50 yards. One of the common themes of this winning streak is that either the defense or special teams are making big plays that put the Dolphins up early.

The Dolphins may have found themselves a running back in Salvon Ahmed. He finished the game with 85 yards on the ground and a touchdown. He showed good vision and burst in the hole. If the offensive line could consistently run block, he could be a very effective runner.

The Bad

Ted Karras may have put too much moisturizer on his hands before the game as he had a couple of bad snaps, one that led to a turnover late in the first half. Whatever he was doing needs to be corrected as this team wins in large part by protecting the ball.

The Ugly

After having a spectacular game last week against the Cardinals, Tua came back down to earth a little bit. He made a couple of throws that counter the reputation he has for being someone who sees the field well and rarely turns it over. Granted, he didn't turn it over, but there were at least two plays that should have been interceptions, one dropped by Denzel Perryman and one that went right thru a defenders hands and was caught by Gesicki. That being said, Tua did nothing in this game to disprove that he has what it takes to be our quarterback of the future. It is to be expected that he will make mistakes in his third career start.

Overall

It's hard to criticize a team on a 5-game winning streak, that is sitting at 6-3 in year two of a rebuild. The Dolphins are consistently finding different ways to win, whether it's an explosive offense one week or dominant defense or special teams making big plays the next. The Dolphins rarely shoot themselves in the foot or commit too many penalties. Players make plays when plays are needed most. This goes back to coaching and Brian Flores establishing a certain mentality. The "TNT" approach we were all poking fun at last season is paying off as this team plays disciplined football, despite a lack of talent at certain positions. Sitting at 6-3, with three more winnable games ahead of us, puts this rebuild ahead of schedule in my opinion.