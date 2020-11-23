The Good

Xavien Howard had another interception.

The Bad

Tua Tagovailoa had a completely unproductive outing, missing throws, holding onto the ball too long, looking sluggish in the pocket and getting benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick, who locks into receivers way too often.

The running game continues to suck. And we do not have many receivers that can get open. The Broncos can't defend tight ends, and yet we couldn't get the ball to ours, despite having a pretty solid stable. At 5'7", while Jakeen Grant has speed, he is simply not a good deep option because he has the catch radius of a gnat. The Dolphins should be trying to get him the ball in catch after the yard situations.

The run defense has been a weakness all season. As currently constructed, this team, if it even makes the playoffs, will find little success in the playoffs because teams that can run the ball (of which there are usually quite a few in the playoffs), will carve this defense up by keeping it on the ground to prevent 3rd and long situations. Even when the Dolphins had third and long situations against the Broncos, they went away from the "amoeba" defense a bit and tried to use more conventional sets. Why would they do this against a young QB who hasn't proven anything yet?

The Ugly

The Dolphins played down to the competition, as they have been doing for years. During the favorable part of their schedule, the team struggled against a struggling team. The offense struggled against a defense that doesn't honestly scare anyone and the defense struggled against a struggling QB who was questionable to even play.

Overall

While they will probably beat the Jets and Bengals (although if both teams commit to the run, who knows!), they better figure something out for the tough part of the schedule at the end of the season. I believe this team still has a lack of talent and that the coaching staff has been the main reason for the success. That will only take you so far. Sure, it takes no talent to avoid penalties, but it takes talent to make special plays, especially on offense.

We're not there yet.