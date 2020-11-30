^Back To Top


Phinfever: 20 + Years!

 

Social Media

Phinfever TwitterPhinfever FacebookRSS Feed

 

Phinfever MeWeePhinfever Parler

Post Game Analysis

Phinfever, Rich Rodriguez, The Good Bad Ugly 
0-1. Dolphins 11, Patriots 21
0-2. Bills 31, Dolphins 28
1-2. Dolphins 31, Jaguars 13
1-3. Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23
2-3. Dolphins 43, 49ers 17
3-3. Jets 0, Dolphins 24
4-3. Rams 17, Dolphins 28
5-3. Dolphins 34, Cardinal 31
6-3. Chargers 21, Dolphins 29
6-4. Dolphins 13, Broncos 20
7-4. Dolphins 20, Jets 3

Fins 20, Jets 3 Highlights

Draft Central

Phinfever Draft Central - Complete Info On Miami Dolphins' draft picks.

Books

"In Defense of Dan Marino"

Podcasts, Interviews

DolphinsTalk.com

Phinfever FFL

T-Rock's Phinfever FFL 2014

Phinfever - Jeopardy

Armando Salguero

 

Barry Jackson

 

Dave Hyde

 
  • 001.jpg

    001.jpg

  • 002.jpg

    002.jpg

  • 003.jpg

    003.jpg

  • 004.jpg

    004.jpg

  • 005.jpg

    005.jpg

  • 006.jpg

    006.jpg

  • 007.jpg

    007.jpg

Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com

Dolphins 20, Jets 3 - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Published: Monday, 30 November 2020 11:00 | Written by Rich Rodriguez | Print | Email | Hits: 400

The Good

The Defense only allowed 3 points (in two games) against the Jets. Held the Jets offense under 300 yards, 3 of 13 on third downs, had 3 sacks and 2 interceptions. Xavien Howard continues intercepting passes at a high rate.

Devante Parker had a big game (something he seems to do more of when Fitz is the QB).

The running game was decently productive, gaining 104 yards on 25 carries.

The Bad

The offensive line struggled in pass protection, allowing 4 sacks.

The offense fumbled 4 times, losing 2 of them.

The Ugly

As much of a mixed bag as Fitzpatrick is, the offense is clearly more productive with him under center at this point. Obviously all of the caveats exist for Tua being a rookie QB who didn't play football for a year. It would be nice to see him improve when he returns, though.

Overall

The Dolphins are right in the mix of the wildcard. They have one more "easy" game next week against the Bengals before the schedule toughens up considerably. But the Dolphins are a team full of holes and don't show the strengths that take teams deep into the playoffs such as run defense, running the ball or elite QB play that masks these issues. As happy as we should be with the progress from Flores in year 1, there are still a lot of questions that remain unanswered. The next few weeks will give us a clearer picture of how far we are from being real contenders.

Category: Blog

Support Phinfever

 verification seal

Next Game

Week 13: Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm on CBS

AFC East Standings

2021 NFL Draft Order

2020 Draft (Grier)

2020 NFL Draft (Grier)

2019 Draft (Grier)

2018 Draft (Grier)

2018 Miami Dolphins Draft (Grier)

2017 Draft (Tnbaum)

2017 Miami Dolphins Draft (Tannenbaum)

2016 Draft (Tnbaum)

2016 Miami Dolphins Draft, Phinfever

2015 Draft (Hickey)

MiamiDolphins.com

 

Cameron Wolfe

 

Copyright © 2014 ... Phinfever.com ... since 1999

Designed by www.diablodesign.eu.