The Good

Even though the Chiefs scored 33 points (24 were allowed by the defense), you have to give your hats off to the defense and the way they play. Mahomes threw 3 interceptions and was sacked 3 times. Jerome Baker stood out with 2.5 sacks. Xavien Howard continues his ridiculous streak, leading the league in interceptions. This defense played more than well enough to win.

Mike Gesicki was belling before injuring his shoulder. He had 2 TDs and 65 yards. Lynn Bowden Jr showed up nicely with 7 catches for 82 yards. Mack Hollins also had a nice game with 66 yards. It is nice to see some of these back-up players pick up the slack.

The Bad

The running game went back to it's putrid, unproductive ways. Granted we are down two running backs. DeAndre Washington showed very little of anything. Maybe we need to see more Patrick Laird as he actually produces when he is in the game. The Dolphins run a lot of playaction and other action that depends on a strong running game in opening up the second level of the defense. Since no one respects our running game, you often see nothing happening out of playaction. Receivers are well covered. Linebackers are dropping back far enough to take away the middle of the field. The lack of a running game has a massive domino effect on this entire offense.

The Ugly

It was a tail of two halves again with Tua. He was not very effective in the 1st half but took over the game in the second half. The hurry-up offense is a strength for him. The less he has to think and the more he plays on instinct, the better he performs.

Overall

The Dolphins had a solid showing against a clearly superior football team. We all expected a loss and at one point, it was looking like a blowout. The Dolphins did enough in the 2nd half to keep it interesting and the performance by the defense against an elite offense was inspiring. The performance by the team overall given the significant injuries to this team showed that the culture and mentality in Miami have changed. The Dolphins are still in good position for a playoff spot, but more importantly, they are in very good position to continue rebuilding this team the coming offseason.

Next up are the Patriots. The Dolphins team they will be facing is significantly different from the one they beat earlier in the season.