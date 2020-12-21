^Back To Top


Phinfever: 20 + Years!

 

Social Media

Phinfever TwitterPhinfever FacebookRSS Feed

 

Phinfever MeWeePhinfever Parler

Post Game Analysis

Phinfever, Rich Rodriguez, The Good Bad Ugly 
0-1. Dolphins 11, Patriots 21
0-2. Bills 31, Dolphins 28
1-2. Dolphins 31, Jaguars 13
1-3. Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23
2-3. Dolphins 43, 49ers 17
3-3. Jets 0, Dolphins 24
4-3. Rams 17, Dolphins 28
5-3. Dolphins 34, Cardinal 31
6-3. Chargers 21, Dolphins 29
6-4. Dolphins 13, Broncos 20
7-4. Dolphins 20, Jets 3
8-4. Bengals 7, Dolphins 19
8-5. Chiefs 33, Dolphins 27
9-5. Patriots 12, Dolphins 22

Patsies 12, Fins 22 Highlights

Draft Central

Phinfever Draft Central - Complete Info On Miami Dolphins' draft picks.

Books

"In Defense of Dan Marino"

Podcasts, Interviews

DolphinsTalk.com

Phinfever FFL

T-Rock's Phinfever FFL 2014

Phinfever - Jeopardy

Armando Salguero

 

Barry Jackson

 

Dave Hyde

 
  • 001.jpg

    001.jpg

  • 002.jpg

    002.jpg

  • 003.jpg

    003.jpg

  • 004.jpg

    004.jpg

  • 005.jpg

    005.jpg

  • 006.jpg

    006.jpg

  • 007.jpg

    007.jpg

Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com

Patriots 12, Dolphins 22 - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Published: Monday, 21 December 2020 09:28 | Written by Rich Rodriguez | Print | Email | Hits: 480

The Good

The defense was dominant, holding the Patriots to 12 points, 2 of 9 on third downs, 303 total yards, sacking Cam Newton 3 times and forcing 3 fumbles (1 recovered). The Patriots only held the ball for 22:34, which is a far cry from the first match-up.

The Dolphins running game surprisingly showed up big time. 240 yards on 42 carries. Both Salvon Admeh (122 yards) and Matt Breida (86 yards) showed up. The Dolphins averaged 6 ypc on the ground. The offensive line wore down the Patriots front 7 and the Dolphins were able to dominate time of possession by holding the ball for 37:26.

The Bad

Injuries have completely decimated this team, especially in the passing game. With Parker and Gesicki out, the Dolphins were unable to attack downfield. Tua Tagovailoa only threw for 145 yards. The leading receiver was Durham Smythe with 5 catches for 40 yards. The Dolphins had to go run-heavy and throw short passes all day to win. Ultimately, the gameplan worked, but it was very hard to watch.

The Ugly

Another tale of two Tua's, but this time it wasn't by halves, but rather by type of player. Tua the passer had a terrible game, throwing for 145 yards and one interception. But Tua the foot player did what was needed to win, running for two touchdowns and making plays in the second half when it was needed most. It wasn't pretty on the stat sheet, but he did what was needed to win.

Overall

The Dolphins have guaranteed themselves their first winning season since 2016. Will it lead to their first playoff berth since 2016 as well? It is looking increasingly difficult for the Dolphins to get in. Even though they are 9-5 and own the last wildcard spot, the Ravens have two cupcake games against the Giants and Bengals (combined 7-19-1), while the Dolphins have to finish against the Raiders and Bills (combined 18-10). If the Dolphins can beat the Raiders, it may all come down to whether the Bills are resting their starters the last week of the season.

Phinfever   Miami Dolphins   Rich Rodriguez   The Good, The Bad and The Ugly  
| Category: Blog

Support Phinfever

 verification seal

Next Game

Week 16: Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, Sat 8:15 pm on NFL Network

AFC East Standings

2021 NFL Draft Order

2020 Draft (Grier)

2020 NFL Draft (Grier)

2019 Draft (Grier)

2018 Draft (Grier)

2018 Miami Dolphins Draft (Grier)

2017 Draft (Tnbaum)

2017 Miami Dolphins Draft (Tannenbaum)

2016 Draft (Tnbaum)

2016 Miami Dolphins Draft, Phinfever

2015 Draft (Hickey)

MiamiDolphins.com

 

Cameron Wolfe

 

Copyright © 2014 ... Phinfever.com ... since 1999

Designed by www.diablodesign.eu.