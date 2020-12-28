The Good

Ryan Fitzmagic showed up and saved the Dolphins when they needed it most. Fitz made downfield throws that were missing all game and almost doubled the entire Dolphins offensive output in one quarter. His 34 yard pass to Mack Hollins while having his head rotated by a Raiders defender was a thing of beauty.

The running game was pleasantly effective again. The Dolphins gained 130 yards on 25 carries. Myles Gaskin set the pace with a 6.2 ypc clip.

Gaskin was also a stud catching passes out of the backfield. His 59 yard catch and run for a TD was the type of big play missing earlier in the game.

Andrew Van Ginkel was a beast, with 2 sacks, 8 tackles and a tipped pass that he almost intercepted. He is a player that really stands out on film.

The Bad

I do not care how high Tua Tagovailoa's completion percentage was. While he was the QB, the offense could barely perform. He gets benched and all of a sudden downfield passes are being completed. Tua has a lot to learn yet to be considered the answer at QB for the Dolphins. It is easy to be "accurate" when all you do is throw 4 yard passes into the flat. I hope Tua was watching the types of "open" throws Fitz was making.

The Ugly

The QB situation is tough to watch and to analyze. On the one hand, you keep benching your top 5 pick and when you do, the offense hums along. What does that do to his confidence? On the other hand, it pays off and you win a game with significant playoff implications. It's an interesting tight rope for Brian Flores to walk.

Overall

The Dolphins got the win and are well-positioned to make the playoffs. But I have to ask what will this do long-term to the Dolphins QB position. Hopefully Tua can take this as a learning experience. But if the Dolphins have soured on him, they will most likely have a top-5 pick to play with in the next draft.