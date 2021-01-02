As the regular season winds down we are seeing a lot of chatter about which moves Miami will make to further improve their team after an impressive sophomore campaign for both Chris Grier and Brian Flores. Make no mistake, they will be bold, but perhaps not in the way you think. This will not be Jeff Ireland going on a spending spree. This will be a cold, calculated effort to get this team to contender status.

For the last two decades, we Miami fans are used to the front office marrying itself to players. Instead of seeing what some analysts see, they ignored the problem and tried to solve it through an oversaturation of resources. For example, rumor has it that former Head Coach Joe Philbin knew early on that Ryan Tannehill could not carry a team. Instead of bringing in competition Miami attempted to get him flashy weapons. It never panned out. But it wasn't just the inferiority of Tannehill's play, it was the offense in general simply hoping certain young guys would blossom. That will not be the case going forward.

Let's look at Grier's and Flores's brief history to date. In the 2019 offseason, Flores brought in Chad O'Shea and Patrick Graham to be his coordinators. Miami traded a 2nd Round pick to acquire QB Josh Rosen who had been a top 10 pick just a year earlier. They invested a 3rd Round pick in highly touted Center/Guard Michael Dieter. They put the pieces in place to be a decent team who, with a little luck, could make some noise. That all ended very quickly. Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills were shipped out for draft capital (value vs emotion), Minkah Fitzatrick was shipped off after not buying into the program, Kenyan Drake was dealt with after underperforming and attitude issues, and Josh Rosen was permanently benched after a flashing a bit but never taking command.

Fast forward to the 2020 offseason. Grier and Flores evaluated what worked and moved swiftly. Both coordinators were fired and replaced. Rosen was not going to be rehabbed or built around. Dieter and other young guys who had moments but not consistency quickly found the bench or their walking papers. Miami made some big signings which included Byron Jones, Ereck Flowers, Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah and Jordan Howard. They spent early draft picks on Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, Noah Igbinoghene, Robert Hunt, and Raekwon Davis. No waiting around for acorns to develop or hyped guys to overcome their troubles. The results of their bold actions, in both player and coaching upgrades, have Miami on the doorstep of the playoffs for the first time in four years. Don't expect them to stop there.

Miami heads into this offseason with about $40 million in cap space, two 1st Round picks (including the 3rd overall), and three picks on Day 2. The obvious holes are in the wide receiver and running back groups, but let's not pretend improvements can't be made in other areas. Miami may replace guys you would not expect them to and they may address positions you think require more patience. This much I know - Grier and Flores aren't going to wait around and endure mediocre results. They are not afraid to cut the chord or bring in competition at any position. If you perform up to or above expectations they will reward you - see Zach Sieler, Adam Shaheen, Devante Parker (last year), Eric Rowe (last year). It is reminiscent of the old Bill Belichick model.

I don't know how things will turn out once we hit February and March. Your guess is as good as mine. But for once I am extremely confident in the abilities of both the General Manager and Head Coach to construct a winner. They will target guys they think will perform and not be afraid to move on from poor evaluations or mistakes. It is an excellent example of setting egos aside for the hope of a championship and we can see that same attitude building with the players.