Alright, guys, this my first attempt at a mock draft which will be eviscerated by unexpected free agent moves.

I do not expect Miami to be spenders. They have indicated the goal is extending their homegrown talent and will probably kick the can on a few inexpensive spare parts. I could definitely see them trading a 4th or 6th Round pick for a reasonably priced veteran to avoid free agent bidding if said player is on the chopping block (think Brandin Cooks in Houston).

I also see Miami pushing to trade down for 2022 assets.

FYI, I am not projecting trades at this point but I'll hint at a couple.

Here we go!

1. Jacksonville - Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson

2. New York Jets - Justin Fields QB Ohio State

3. Carolina - Zach Wilson QB BYU

4. Atlanta - Micah Parsons LB Penn State

5. Cincinnati - Penei Sewell OT Oregon

6. Philadelphia - Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU

7. Detroit - Devonta Smith WR Alabama

8. Miami - Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama

9. Denver - Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama

10. Dallas - Kwity Paye DE Michigan

11. New York Giants - Caleb Fairley CB Virginia Tech

12. San Francisco - Rashawn Slater OT Northwestern

13. Los Angeles Chargers - Christian Darrisaw OT Virginia Tech

14. Minnesota - Kyle Pitts TE Florida

15. New England - Zaven Collins LB Tulsa

16. Arizona - Najee Harris RB Alabama

17. Las Vegas - Gregory Rousseau DE Miami

18. Miami - Joseph Ossai Edge Texas

19. Washington - Alijah Vera-Tucker OT/OG USC

20. Chicago - Trey Lance QB NDSU

21. Indianapolis - Alex Leatherwood OT Alabama

22. Tennessee - Teven Jenkins OT Oklahoma State

23. New York Jets - Samuel Cosmi OT Texas

24. Pittsburgh - Wyatt Davis OG Ohio State

25. Jacksonville - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame

26. Cleveland - Ronnie Perkins Edge Oklahoma

27. Baltimore - Azeez Ojulari Edge Georgia

28. New Orleans - Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota

29. Green Bay - Jaylen Mayfield OT Michigan

30. Buffalo - Travis Etienne RB Clemson

31. Kansas City - Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina

32. Tampa Bay - Nick Bolton LB Missouri



Okay, let's digest a few things. Your first question will be why I have Jaylen Waddle at 3rd overall. I think Miami is going to trade down with Carolina. Carolina's big bid to get Matthew Stafford tells me they want a guy like Zach Wilson and took an early shot to get the 30-year-old version of him. My guess is Miami acquires Carolina's 2022 1st Rounder and either a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick as well (might be higher if they are willing to take a 2022 pick).

Waddle is exactly the type of receiver Miami needs. Great hands, one of the fastest in the draft, and without a doubt the most electric playmaker.

I think the Jets (if they do not acquire Deshaun Watson) will look for a guy who can handle the pressure of the New York market. That is why I have them going Justin Fields over Zach Wilson. I read that Washington may pursue Sam Darnold so add another pick to New York's war chest.

Joseph Ossai at 18? Another trade back scenario but I do not yet know who it will be. Ossai is versatile and appears to be a Flores guy. Miami needed to get creative with their blitzing so a natural pass rusher like Ossai is in order.

You'll also notice a very large run on OL prospects. The draft seems quite top-heavy in that area so my hunch is teams will be aggressive in their pursuit of QB protectors, especially tackles.

The only Day 2 pick I will discuss at this point is Center Creed Humphrey from Oklahoma. In fact, if Miami had to trade up from the 36th pick I would applaud the move. Some people prefer Alabama's Landon Dickerson but Humphrey has been on draft radars for a few years. Grier and Flores will value his character, leadership and steady play.

We can discuss other picks after free agency shakes out and teams really begin to set their draft boards.