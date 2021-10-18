The Good

Tua actually put together a nice game coming back from cracked ribs, missing his top two wideouts and playing behind what continues to be a pretty bad offensive line. For some reason, the Dolphins decided to throw it up 47 times with Tua while only running the ball 20 times (and 3 of those were Tua runs so they actually decided to throw it 50 times). Tua responded with 329 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT. The interception was probably his lone mistake in the game.

Mike Gesicki had a nice game with 8 catches for 115 yards. Jaylen Waddle caught two 2 TD passes (it would be nice to see him have a higher yard per catch average though).

On defense, Emmanuel Ogbah and Christian Wilkins picked up sacks.

Liam Eichenberg was a bright spot on the offensive line, keeping Trevor Lawrence from doing much of anything.

The Bad

The rest of the offensive line cannot run block and Jesse Davis is particularly bad in pass protection. The Dolphins have done a poor job of acquiring offensive linemen, not for lack of trying but perhaps for lack of properly evaluating talent or maybe lack of player development. Either way, this continues to be a problem unit for the team.

Noah Igbinoghene was the sacrificial lamb in the secondary.

The defense still can't stop the run. It makes you wonder why the Jaguars didn't run it more.

The Ugly

The Dolphins lead the league in penalty yards. False starts were momentum killers. The most basic of things, stay still until the ball is snapped. It's not like we had to go with a silent count against a hostile crowd in London. The team has gotten away from it's "Takes No Talent" philosophy and are now in the habit of committing penalties, missing assignments, running the wrong route etc. And it all starts with coaching.

Overall

I hope I am wrong, but I think we are seeing the beginning of the end of the Grier/Flores regime. You don't lose to the worst team in the NFL and walk away unscathed. One of the greatest mistakes that Ross continues to make is that he will replace a coach, but not the GM, then will replace the GM, but not the coach. So the philosophy is always a mish mash of commingled gibberish. And with that inconsistent philosphy, you get players like Austin Jackson, who has a so-called high ceiling, but is a boom or bust prospect. Or a Noah Igbinoghene, who was not a productive college player, but had some physical attributes that were intriguing. In the first round, you take productive guys that have a high ceiling. In the second round, you take productive guys. In the third round, you take productive guys, then in the later rounds you start looking at prospects with more raw skills that may require development. The Dolphins spend first round picks on players with raw skills that may require development. And the result is Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene.

And the result will probably be that we need to blow it up again.