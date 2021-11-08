The Good

The defense was dominant against the Texans, sacking Tyrod Taylor 5 times, intercepting him three times, forcing 1 fumble and holding their offense to 9 points. Major caveat, this was against the Texans, who might very well be the worst team in the NFL right now. Emmanuel Ogbah was a beast, picking up 2.5 sacks.

The Bad

As good as the defense was, the offense was equally bad. The Dolphins averaged 1.9 yards per carry against the worst run defense in the NFL. Jacoby Brissett threw two picks, was sacked 4 times and lost one fumble. The only players that showed up to play were Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki.

This Dolphins offensive line continues to be atrocious. Three Dolphins offensive linemen are tied for the lead league in pressures allowed (Eichenberg, Jackson and Davis). This is borderline criminal negligence by the front office as far as obtaining protection for the QB and blockers for the RBs.

The Ugly

Jevon Holland had an ugly game. He did get an interception (the first of his career), but also fumbled on a punt return, giving the Texans great field position.

Overall

To people outside that locker room, this is basically a meaningless win. This is a lost season and all this win really does is drop is down a bit in the draft... except that it isn't even our pick. At least the 49ers lost as well, so the pick that is actually ours is a spot higher than last week.

But that's basically an indicator of what a dismal state this team is in. Then again, you can just look at the record, the performance by the offensive line each week, and the way we are losing games to know all you need to know.