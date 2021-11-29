The Good

Is Tua Tagovailoa finally showing he is the man? Against a top pass defense with little pass protection to speak of and limited weapons, Tua went 27 of 31 for 230 yards and 1 touchdown.

Is Jaylen Waddle finally showing he is a franchise wide receiver? 9 catches for 137 yards and a TD with a long of 57 is a far cry from the running back YPC we have been seeing from Waddle all year.

Is Jaelan Phillips finally showing he was worth a first round pick? 3 sacks, 4 QB hits and 1 pass defensed. It seems he is growing into the linebacker role.

The defense was monstrous, allowing only 64 yards rushing, 134 yards passing and amassing 3 INTs and 5 sacks.

The special teams unit blocked a punt and converted it for a touchdown.

The Bad

The offensive line provided little protection for Tua and few running lanes for the running backs. Botched snaps were also a problem.

The Ugly

Turnovers, blocked punts, special teams TDs. These were staples of the 2020 Dolphins that are making an appearance a little too late in 2021. It makes one wonder, what happened in the first half of the season that none of these things were happening and now they are? Is it a young team finally coming of age?

Overall

The Dolphins have won four in a row after starting off 1-7 and losing some very winnable games against bad teams. Now they are beating tougher teams like the Ravens and Panthers. Again, where was this early in the season? Where were the special teams and defensive plays that changed games? That were a staple of the 2020 Dolphins? And why have these things reappeared? Now the Dolphins are a couple of games out of a playoff spot and Flores is making a case for keeping his job another year. Come to think of it, so is Grier with the recent success of Waddle, Phillips and Holland, who appear to be three future playmakers for this team.