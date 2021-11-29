^Back To Top


Phinfever: 22 Years!

 

Social Media

Phinfever TwitterPhinfever FacebookRSS Feed

Draft Central

Phinfever Draft Central - Complete Info On Miami Dolphins' draft picks.

 

Dan Jamroz Phinfever Mock 2021

Post Game Analysis

Phinfever, Rich Rodriguez, The Good Bad Ugly 
1-0. Dolphins 17, Patriots 16
1-1. Bills 35, Dolphins 0
1-2. Dolphins 28, Raiders 31
1-3. Colts 27, Dolphins 17
1-4. Dolphins 17, Bucs 45
1-5. Dolphins 20, Jaguars 23
1-6. Falcons 30, Dolphins 28
1-7. Dolphins 11, Bills 26
2-7. Texans 9, Dolphins 17
3-7. Ravens 10, Dolphins 22
4-7. Dolphins 24, Jets 17
5-7. Panthers 10, Dolphins 33

Panthers 10, Fins 33 Highlights

Podcasts, Interviews

DolphinsTalk.com

Phinfever - Jeopardy

Phinfever FFL

T-Rock's Phinfever FFL 2014

Barry Jackson

 

  • 001.jpg

    001.jpg

  • 002.jpg

    002.jpg

  • 003.jpg

    003.jpg

  • 004.jpg

    004.jpg

  • 005.jpg

    005.jpg

  • 006.jpg

    006.jpg

  • 007.jpg

    007.jpg

Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com

Panthers 10, Dolphins 33 - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Published: Monday, 29 November 2021 10:22 | Written by Rich Rodriguez | Print | Email | Hits: 279

Rich Rodriguez, Phinfever, Miami DolphinsThe Good

Is Tua Tagovailoa finally showing he is the man? Against a top pass defense with little pass protection to speak of and limited weapons, Tua went 27 of 31 for 230 yards and 1 touchdown.

Is Jaylen Waddle finally showing he is a franchise wide receiver? 9 catches for 137 yards and a TD with a long of 57 is a far cry from the running back YPC we have been seeing from Waddle all year.

Is Jaelan Phillips finally showing he was worth a first round pick? 3 sacks, 4 QB hits and 1 pass defensed. It seems he is growing into the linebacker role.

The defense was monstrous, allowing only 64 yards rushing, 134 yards passing and amassing 3 INTs and 5 sacks.

The special teams unit blocked a punt and converted it for a touchdown.

The Bad

The offensive line provided little protection for Tua and few running lanes for the running backs. Botched snaps were also a problem.

The Ugly

Turnovers, blocked punts, special teams TDs. These were staples of the 2020 Dolphins that are making an appearance a little too late in 2021. It makes one wonder, what happened in the first half of the season that none of these things were happening and now they are? Is it a young team finally coming of age?

Overall

The Dolphins have won four in a row after starting off 1-7 and losing some very winnable games against bad teams. Now they are beating tougher teams like the Ravens and Panthers. Again, where was this early in the season? Where were the special teams and defensive plays that changed games? That were a staple of the 2020 Dolphins? And why have these things reappeared? Now the Dolphins are a couple of games out of a playoff spot and Flores is making a case for keeping his job another year. Come to think of it, so is Grier with the recent success of Waddle, Phillips and Holland, who appear to be three future playmakers for this team.

Phinfever   Miami Dolphins   Rich Rodriguez   The Good, The Bad and The Ugly  
| Category: Blog

Next Game

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins. December 5 @ 1 pm EST. FOX

AFC East Standings

2022 NFL Draft Order

Support Phinfever

 verification seal

2021 Draft (Grier)

2021 Miami Dolphins Draft

2020 Draft (Grier)

2020 NFL Draft (Grier)

2019 Draft (Grier)

2018 Draft (Grier)

2018 Miami Dolphins Draft (Grier)

2017 Draft (Tnbaum)

2017 Miami Dolphins Draft (Tannenbaum)

2016 Draft (Tnbaum)

2016 Miami Dolphins Draft, Phinfever

2015 Draft (Hickey)

Copyright © 2014 ... Phinfever.com ... since 1999

Designed by www.diablodesign.eu.