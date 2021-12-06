^Back To Top


Phinfever: 22 Years!

 

Social Media

Phinfever TwitterPhinfever FacebookRSS Feed

Draft Central

Phinfever Draft Central - Complete Info On Miami Dolphins' draft picks.

 

Dan Jamroz Phinfever Mock 2021

Post Game Analysis

Phinfever, Rich Rodriguez, The Good Bad Ugly 
1-0. Dolphins 17, Patriots 16
1-1. Bills 35, Dolphins 0
1-2. Dolphins 28, Raiders 31
1-3. Colts 27, Dolphins 17
1-4. Dolphins 17, Bucs 45
1-5. Dolphins 20, Jaguars 23
1-6. Falcons 30, Dolphins 28
1-7. Dolphins 11, Bills 26
2-7. Texans 9, Dolphins 17
3-7. Ravens 10, Dolphins 22
4-7. Dolphins 24, Jets 17
5-7. Panthers 10, Dolphins 33
6-7. Giants 9, Dolphins 20

Giants 9, Fins 20 Highlights

Podcasts, Interviews

DolphinsTalk.com

Phinfever - Jeopardy

Phinfever FFL

T-Rock's Phinfever FFL 2014

Barry Jackson

 

  • 001.jpg

    001.jpg

  • 002.jpg

    002.jpg

  • 003.jpg

    003.jpg

  • 004.jpg

    004.jpg

  • 005.jpg

    005.jpg

  • 006.jpg

    006.jpg

  • 007.jpg

    007.jpg

Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com

Giants 9, Dolphins 20 - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Published: Monday, 06 December 2021 09:25 | Written by Rich Rodriguez | Print | Email | Hits: 380

The Good

Tua Tagovailoa continued his ascendency with another solid outting, completing 73% of his passes for 244 yards and 2 touchdowns. One new wrinkle Tua showed in this game was his ability to work the tempo offense like a surgeon. In one touchdown drive, Tua went 11/12 while calling plays at the line and executing quick passes. His pocket awareness, accuracy and on point ball placement are asset when you consider the little amount of time he has in the pocket.

Jaylen Waddle continues his torrid pace of pass catching, adding 9 more catches to his already hefty sum this season. Waddle now owns the Dolphins rookie catch record. He is on pace for 106 catches this season, which would break Anquan Boldin's NFL rookie catch record of 101.

Xavien Howard continues intercepting passes. Nothing new to see here.

But Jaelan Phillips is something new. He has 5 sacks the past two games as he added 2 more against the Giants. Phillips now owns the Dolphins rookie sack record with 8.5 sacks.

Overall, the Dolphins defense was studly again, not allowing a touchdown and giving up only 250 total yards while amassing 3 sacks and 1 interception.

The Bad

There is definitely something wrong with Jason Sanders as he keeps missing makeable field goals. Hopefully we can chock it up to a change in the holder or something, because he is on pace to have his worst year as a pro.

The Dolphins lead the NFL in drops, and contributed 6 more against the Giants. Tua would have been 37 of 41 if all those catchable balls had been caught. Gesicki seemed to be the main culprit, failing to come up with some catchable passes, including one that would have gone for a touchdown.

The Ugly

While the offensive line did offer a cleaner pocket for Tua against a very good front, the run blocking was still pretty bad. The left side of the line seems to get some push at times, but the holes close up quickly. Running up the middle was basically useless for the Dolphins. It would be nice to see what Tua could accomplish if he had a run game to take some of the pressure off.

Overall

From a 7-game losing streak to a 5-game winning streak, the Dolphins season so far is a tale of two teams. Hopefully it doesn't turn into a tale of three teams and we keep this thing going. The Dolphins are now officially "in the hunt" for a wildcard playoff spot, something that was unimaginable just a few weeks ago.

Phinfever   Miami Dolphins   Rich Rodriguez   The Good, The Bad and The Ugly  
| Category: Blog

Next Game

Bye Week. December 12

AFC East Standings

2022 NFL Draft Order

Support Phinfever

 verification seal

2021 Draft (Grier)

2021 Miami Dolphins Draft

2020 Draft (Grier)

2020 NFL Draft (Grier)

2019 Draft (Grier)

2018 Draft (Grier)

2018 Miami Dolphins Draft (Grier)

2017 Draft (Tnbaum)

2017 Miami Dolphins Draft (Tannenbaum)

2016 Draft (Tnbaum)

2016 Miami Dolphins Draft, Phinfever

2015 Draft (Hickey)

Copyright © 2014 ... Phinfever.com ... since 1999

Designed by www.diablodesign.eu.