The Good

Tua Tagovailoa continued his ascendency with another solid outting, completing 73% of his passes for 244 yards and 2 touchdowns. One new wrinkle Tua showed in this game was his ability to work the tempo offense like a surgeon. In one touchdown drive, Tua went 11/12 while calling plays at the line and executing quick passes. His pocket awareness, accuracy and on point ball placement are asset when you consider the little amount of time he has in the pocket.

Jaylen Waddle continues his torrid pace of pass catching, adding 9 more catches to his already hefty sum this season. Waddle now owns the Dolphins rookie catch record. He is on pace for 106 catches this season, which would break Anquan Boldin's NFL rookie catch record of 101.

Xavien Howard continues intercepting passes. Nothing new to see here.

But Jaelan Phillips is something new. He has 5 sacks the past two games as he added 2 more against the Giants. Phillips now owns the Dolphins rookie sack record with 8.5 sacks.

Overall, the Dolphins defense was studly again, not allowing a touchdown and giving up only 250 total yards while amassing 3 sacks and 1 interception.

The Bad

There is definitely something wrong with Jason Sanders as he keeps missing makeable field goals. Hopefully we can chock it up to a change in the holder or something, because he is on pace to have his worst year as a pro.

The Dolphins lead the NFL in drops, and contributed 6 more against the Giants. Tua would have been 37 of 41 if all those catchable balls had been caught. Gesicki seemed to be the main culprit, failing to come up with some catchable passes, including one that would have gone for a touchdown.

The Ugly

While the offensive line did offer a cleaner pocket for Tua against a very good front, the run blocking was still pretty bad. The left side of the line seems to get some push at times, but the holes close up quickly. Running up the middle was basically useless for the Dolphins. It would be nice to see what Tua could accomplish if he had a run game to take some of the pressure off.

Overall

From a 7-game losing streak to a 5-game winning streak, the Dolphins season so far is a tale of two teams. Hopefully it doesn't turn into a tale of three teams and we keep this thing going. The Dolphins are now officially "in the hunt" for a wildcard playoff spot, something that was unimaginable just a few weeks ago.