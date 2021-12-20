^Back To Top


Jets 24, Dolphins 31 - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Published: Monday, 20 December 2021 11:55 | Written by Rich Rodriguez | Print | Email | Hits: 158

The Good

Duke Johnson was a revelation (although as someone from Miami, I always liked his game) rushing for 107 yards and 2 TDs. Did anyone start him in their fantasy league?

Jerome Baker had a monster day on defense with 7 tackles and 2 sacks.

Overall, the defense held the Jets to 228 total yards on offense and 3 of 11 on third down. The Jets scored 24 points, but 14 of those came on turnovers.

The Bad

What the hell was that snap on the punt that turned into a lost fumble? Was it a miscommunication? Was Fejedelem unaware of the play? Or was it a bad snap?

The Ugly

If not for some big boy throws, Tua would have been firmly in the bad column today. His interceptions were horrible, especially the pick 6 that was a telegraphed play. He was also off on some other throws like the deep throw to Albert Wilson that should have gone for a touchdown. But he made some big plays in key situations to Devante Parker, Isaiah Ford and Mike Gesicki and with his legs when it counted. He was coming off a bye week and missing his top target. Still... those picks were inexcusable.

Overall

A 6-game winning streak. The playoff conversation is starting to pick up steam after starting the season 1-7. The offensive line seems to finally be getting some push in the run game (Liam stood out to me against the Jets). The offense is putting up points, even in an ugly performance. Next up are the Saints, who have been a model of inconsistency all season long. Can the streak continue?

Category: Blog

