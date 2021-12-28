^Back To Top


Dolphins 20, Saints 3 - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Published: Tuesday, 28 December 2021 09:24 | Written by Rich Rodriguez | Print | Email | Hits: 510

The Good

Albeit against a 4th round rookie starting his first game, the Dolphins defense was dominant. Allowing 3 points, intercepting 2 passes including a pick 6 by Nik Needham and amassing 8 sacks. Emmanuel Ogbah and Jerome Baker were standouts in the sack department, but it seems everyone took turns beating up Ian Book. The Dolphins defense also only allowed 164 total yards and made the Saints go 0-12 on third down.

Jaylen Waddle resumed where he left off, catching 10 balls for 92 yards and 1 TD. He is now second all-time (96 catches) in receptions by a rookie behind the great Anquan Boldin (101 catches).

The Bad

The offensive line returned to form. The run blocking was back to putrid (2.9 YPC, 86 rushing yards) and the pass protection left a lot to be desired. Tua was sacked three times, including a strip sack, and the offensive line had some untimely holding penalties (although the one on Liam was pure trash).

The Ugly

Tua threw a terrible pick that should have been a wide open throw to Waddle for a first down. I'm not sure what the thought was on that throw other than he went YOLO. Aside from that, he had his typical game where he was accurate on short throws and did deliver a nice 40-yard bomb to Mack Hollins right after the terrible pick.

Overall

The Dolphins have won 7 in a row and have miracously gone from "season over" to holding the 7th seed in the playoffs. Granted, they face some tough tests against Tennessee (and our former starting QB, Ryan Tannehill) and our nemesis New England Patriots. If the Dolphins win out, the playoff spot is theirs. If they don't take care of business, things get a lot muddier.

One good thing about this win streak is that that trade of a first round pick to Philadelphia isn't looking as bad as it was earlier in the season. Right now, the Eagles pick 19th while the Dolphins pick 21st. Earlier in the year, that pick to Philly was looking like a top 5 pick.

