Now that it has been a few days since McDaniel got hired, here is what I am noticing.

1. I have watched videos of him in coaching meetings and talking to players. He is very specific in his feedback and his thoughts. Pays attention to detail. Explains to players why they do things a certain way. How does it affect the other team? For example, why they run a route a certain way in a play to do what to the corner and the safety. To make the defense make a decision and at that point, the quarterback makes a decision on where to go with the ball. Letting the wide receiver know how his specific route influences the play. When talking to other coaches in meetings, he talks a lot about how to connect with players. So he has the Xs and Os and the player relationship philosophy in place.

2. He comes off as a guy to underestimate. His voice is a little wobbly, almost like a teenager at times. But when you listen to what he is saying, it makes a ton of sense. He's a common-sense guy and thinks about things in very clear, succinct ways. Obviously, we know he has a sense of humor and we'll have some entertaining press conferences.

3. The biggest thing I have noticed is how decisive he has been in hiring assistants. It almost seems like he already had a plan in place before getting hired and he is executing it with vicious efficiency. And clearly, all of the hires on the offensive side of the ball are geared towards bringing in teachers to teach offensive line play and to design an impactful running game. There is a clear theme. A far cry from having co-offensive coordinators and some third guy sometimes also calling plays. Hopefully, this means we won't see Tua dropping back 42 times in bad weather when a running back has a 7 ypc average gain.

4. With the amount of cap room we have after a 9-8 season, this could be a very quick retool. Two of McDaniel's offensive linemen at San Fran will be hitting the market and they are both good players. It would only make sense to throw some money at the offensive line for a quick turnaround with good players that already know the scheme. I'd be disappointed if we don't acquire at least one of them.

5. McDaniel talks a lot about YAC. That means that while there is clearly a place on the team for Waddle and probably Gaskin catching passes out of the backfield, there will be changes to the wide receivers as we seem to have a couple of jump ball guys who can't gain separation. You need a guy like that for red zone and back-shoulder throws, but you need someone that can create some quick separation and make a move or two to get YAC. So expect some changes at WR.

And then in 2023, we have two first-round picks to make moves if necessary. Hopefully, at that point we are "close" and we will have that flexibility to get the player we want.