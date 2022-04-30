^Back To Top
2015 Dolphins Draft Picks
Tindall is a sideline-to-sideline run-defender who chases with good effort and has outstanding speed and excellent stopping power. He is strong for his size, has longer arms and shows good pop taking on blockers. He has extensive special teams experience and the skill set to make an impact there in the NFL. He shows good instincts and closes well when he adds on late as a pass-rusher. -- Steve Muench
Post-Draft Analysis
The Dolphins' rush defense allowed two yards after contact per rush, which was the third-worst mark in the NFL last season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Tindall is a powerful striker who should push Elandon Roberts for a starting job as a rookie. -- Muench
Player Bio
USA Today included Tindall on its first-team All-American squad his senior year at Spring Valley High School in South Carolina, and he was also a National Defensive Player of the Year finalist. The four-star recruit couldn't break through the Bulldogs' depth chart to start in his first three seasons (2018: 17 tackles, three for loss with two sacks in 14 games; 2019: nine tackles, 1.5 sacks; 2020: 15 tackles, four for loss with three sacks in 10 games). Tindall did not start in 2021 but made his presence felt by ranking third on the national championship squad with 67 tackles, 7.5 for loss with 5.5 sacks in 15 appearances. -- by Chad Reuter
Analysis
Overview
Inside linebacker who proved his toughness and dependability in Georgia's stop unit. Tindall played in a great scheme surrounded by NFL prospects, so projecting his pro potential is a little trickier. He has average size and instincts for work between the tackles, but the pursuit speed and tackling talent to run and hit from sideline to sideline. Play recognition versus the run and pass should improve with additional playing time. Tindall should be an early backup and instant four-phase special-teamer with the potential to eventually step into a starting role.
Strengths
Weaknesses
WHERE HE WINS
WHAT'S HIS ROLE
WHERE HE CAN IMPROVE
BUILD
Channing Tindall has average height and weight for the linebacker position. He has a muscular frame that is slightly top heavy, with long arms and adequate thickness in his lower body. Missed 3 games in 2019 with an undisclosed injury.
MENTAL
Plays with a physical mentality and above the line toughness. Flashes adequate play recognition and overall instincts but can get fooled by misdirection and eye candy from the offense. Consistently adequate motor with flashes of above the line effort mixed in.
ATHLETICISM
Tindall sports above the line explosion and long speed which he uses to beat ball carriers to the edge and showcases sideline-to-sideline range. Average overall body control and can come in too hot on occasion. Runs upright and stiff when covering long distances and can struggle to sink hips when coming to balance. Adequate overall to change of direction ability. Above the line play strength when engaging opponents allows him to hold his ground at the point of attack.
TECHNICAL
Once his read has been made, he showcases outstanding closing speed to the ball from anywhere on the field. When engaging blockers, he shows above the line physicality but can struggle to disengage cleanly after his initial punch. Flashes adequate block shedding ability but needs more consistency. At the point of contact with ball carriers he displays adequate explosion through his hips and good tackling form with powerful takedowns. Takes above the line angles to the football and can be very aggressive in his pursuit due to his ability to close on the ball quickly. In coverage he displays the athletic traits to be a successful defender but was more commonly used in a QB spy or blitzing role to good effect. Tends to get flat footed at the top of his drops and lacks true route recognition ability. More comfortable with hook/curl responsibilities over the middle of the field than having the flats or carrying seams. Size mismatch when put up against tight ends but has the speed and physicality to get the job done if needed. His primary method of generating pressure while blitzing is using his speed to get by opponents before they have a chance to get hands on. Flashes good hand use and the ability to use his length to keep hands off. Will sometimes get caught in the chaos due to a mistimed punch and high pad level leading to blockers latching on while he tries to shoot the gap. Excels as a looping blitzer on stunts and at exploding through the hole to get to the QB quickly.
SUMMARY
Channing Tindall is a senior who appeared in 50 games of a possible 53 during his four seasons at Georgia, starting none of them. Saw limited action on defense while being a four-phase special teamer in his first three seasons on a deep Georgia roster. Broke into the LB rotation for his senior season and saw increased action as the season went on while still serving as a major special teams contributor. Finished the season as Georgia's third leading tackler in spite of his limited role for most of the season and was an AP 2nd Team All-SEC selection. Aligned almost exclusively in the box as a part of Georgia's hybrid defense and excelled in his assigned rotational role. Projects as a quality backup off ball linebacker that you can win with while he gets more game reps under his belt. Potential to develop into an average level starter with time to improve the mental aspects of his game. Will be an immediate impact special teams player due to his athletic ability and experience.
Range: Excellent sideline to sideline range that allows him to track down ball carriers from behind. The Tennessee game showed his ability to track down the QB on the run on several occasions.
Processing Speed: Processes rather quickly and can diagnose the play as it happens and react and adjust accordingly. Tindall also shows the ability to anticipate and read where blockers are coming from and evade.
Coverage Ability: Tindall is still developing in coverage and at times can seem lost in space as he’s dropping back, which can lead to lapses and blown coverages. Has the athleticism to develop into a coverage linebacker, but still doesn’t have the experience yet.
Motor/Effort: Tindall’s motor seemingly never stops running and always wants to be in on the tackle.
Tackling: Tindall is an excellent tackler. He shows great technique, understanding of angles, and his long arms to grapevine and wrap offensive players up and bring them to the ground smoothly. You won’t see Tindall missing very many tackles.
Block Shedding: While he’s willing to engage blockers, Tindall can struggle to get off blocks and lacks the ability to stack and shed. The willingness is admirable, but he’s still showing that he’s got room for improvement that should come with more coaching and live reps.
Blitzing/Pass Rush: The Tennessee game showed Tindall’s strength as a rusher as he was often used as a QB spy and then hit the POA on a delayed blitz or chase down the QB once he’d bailed the pocket. Teams that use a delayed blitz tactic can maximize Tindall in this role.
Run Defense: Great tackler with solid field vision and pursuit angles, Tindall is a good run blocker when his defensive line is able to keep him clean. When engaged with blockers, he becomes less of a factor in the run game.
Toughness/Power @ POA: Admirable that Tindall willingly engages blockers and comes at them with power. While he may struggle to get off blocks entirely, he can clog lanes and even attract double teams so that one of his teammates can make the tackle.
Versatility: Tindall has shown in limited snaps that he can be serviceable in pass coverage even though it isn’t his strength. Also with his ability to survey the field as a QB spy and his work as a delayed blitzer, he could easily transition to being an ILB in a 3-man front in the pros where he won’t engage as many blockers.
Summary: Tindall had a phenomenal national title game and utilized the buzz from that game to declare for the draft, which is surprising because in his career with the Bulldogs, he was largely used as a rotational player. Ultimately, another year with Georgia could have boosted his stock and allowed him to put more film out there where he could show improvement in block shedding and pass coverage. His tackling will land him a place on special teams on Day 1 as he continues to grow as a player. Tindall is a developmental linebacker at this point with high upside because of his limited tape at Georgia.
Filed By: Mike Hrynyshyn, Area Scout