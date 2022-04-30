CONTENT

Post Draft Analysis

Youtube Highlights

ESPN Insider Draft Analysis (paid subscription)

NFL.COM Draft Analysis

Pro Football Focus Draft Analysis (paid subscription)

The 33rd Team (Ireland et al.) Analysis

Blue Chip Scouting

POST DRAFT ANALYSIS

CBS Sportsline

Speed, speed, and more speed. A blur on the field. But very unpolished as a LB and not a coverage type yet. (Chris Trapasso)

Tindall becomes the seventh player drafted off of Georgia's defense in the first three rounds. He doesn't have the production of some of his peers, but that's not what drew interest from the NFL; his athletic tools are his selling point. Despite not starting a game at Georgia, Tindall racked up 5.5 sacks from his linebacker spot in 2021 and showed exceptional closing speed and sure tackling ability. Tindall vaulted himself into Day 2 consideration after an impressive showing at the combine that was highlighted by a 4.47 40-yard dash and a 42-inch broad jump at 230 pounds. Though he's still rough around the edges in certain aspects, Tindall has the tools to develop into an impact player.

Walter Football

Channing Tindall isn't much of a surprise with this pick. The Dolphins brought in so many linebackers for top-30 visits because they really needed help at the position. Tindall makes sense in this range as an athletic defender with nice upside. Grade: B

Sports Illustrated (SI)

Tindall was a rotational defender for the Bulldogs with no starts in his Georgia career, but he is an explosive athlete (4.47 40-yard dash and 42” vertical jump). While he’s occasionally a step slow to diagnose, he covers ground in a hurry and delivers some big hits as a run defender. He is my 75th-ranked prospect. Grade: B

ESPN (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

The Dolphins brought their entire corps of inside linebackers back this offseason, but it's still a thin group that could use a sideline-to-sideline defender. Enter: Channing Tindall. The former Bulldog is one of the fastest linebackers in this draft and should contribute quickly. Especially in a division that features one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL in the Bills' Josh Allen, it was critical for the Dolphins to add as much speed as possible to the middle of their defense.

ESPN (Mel Kiper)

Pick I liked: For Miami's first pick in the draft (No. 102), it got a sideline-to-sideline linebacker in Channing Tindall, who I thought might go 50 picks before then. He never actually started a game at Georgia -- the Bulldogs were loaded -- but he flashed every time he played.

Pro Football Focus (PFF)

Channing Tindall isn’t nearly as instinctual as his teammate Nakobe Dean, but man can the kid fly sideline to sideline. Blitz him consistently and never ask him to turn his back to the line of scrimmage, and Tindall is going to produce. This is a great fit in Miami. Grade: Good.

Bleacher Report

Strengths: Runs like a deer, plays through blockers and ball-carriers despite smaller frame, special teams ace

Weaknesses: Lacks natural instincts for position, gets lost in coverage, struggles to redirect when necessary

Tindall doesn't need to be in the starting lineup to impact a game, though. His energy can be beneficial as a sub-package defender or on special teams, where he excelled during his time in Athens. The former Georgia linebacker isn’t likely to unseat either Jerome Baker or Elandon Roberts, but he may be able to contribute in some of the Miami Dolphins’ sub-packages. Tindall can make his mark early on special teams, as he did during his Bulldogs career. As he gets more comfortable and takes advantage of his speed, he can probably push Roberts out of the lineup.

Grade: C+

Pro Football Network (PFN)

The Dolphins had to wait until the 102nd pick to make their first selection. But all things considered, they were able to acquire an exciting prospect at that point. At the 102nd pick, the Dolphins selected Georgia LB Channing Tindall. Tindall is one of the highest-upside linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft. There’s also a lot of projection that comes with him. Tindall has good size at 6’2”, 230 pounds, with arms near 33” long. He’s also an elite athlete with 4.47 speed and a 42” vertical. Tindall very much needs to hone his instincts. He wasn’t an every-down linebacker at Georgia, and when he had to read the play, he was inconsistent. But in a run-and-chase role, his explosiveness and tackling ability will provide value. In the meantime, he can develop on the operational side. Grade: B

Pre-Draft Analysis

Tindall is a sideline-to-sideline run-defender who chases with good effort and has outstanding speed and excellent stopping power. He is strong for his size, has longer arms and shows good pop taking on blockers. He has extensive special teams experience and the skill set to make an impact there in the NFL. He shows good instincts and closes well when he adds on late as a pass-rusher. -- Steve Muench



Post-Draft Analysis

The Dolphins' rush defense allowed two yards after contact per rush, which was the third-worst mark in the NFL last season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Tindall is a powerful striker who should push Elandon Roberts for a starting job as a rookie. -- Muench

Player Bio

USA Today included Tindall on its first-team All-American squad his senior year at Spring Valley High School in South Carolina, and he was also a National Defensive Player of the Year finalist. The four-star recruit couldn't break through the Bulldogs' depth chart to start in his first three seasons (2018: 17 tackles, three for loss with two sacks in 14 games; 2019: nine tackles, 1.5 sacks; 2020: 15 tackles, four for loss with three sacks in 10 games). Tindall did not start in 2021 but made his presence felt by ranking third on the national championship squad with 67 tackles, 7.5 for loss with 5.5 sacks in 15 appearances. -- by Chad Reuter

Analysis

Draft Projection - Round 2-3





NFL Comparison - Cody Barton

Overview

Inside linebacker who proved his toughness and dependability in Georgia's stop unit. Tindall played in a great scheme surrounded by NFL prospects, so projecting his pro potential is a little trickier. He has average size and instincts for work between the tackles, but the pursuit speed and tackling talent to run and hit from sideline to sideline. Play recognition versus the run and pass should improve with additional playing time. Tindall should be an early backup and instant four-phase special-teamer with the potential to eventually step into a starting role.

Strengths

Became more decisive with diagnosis as the season progressed.





Plays his role inside the scheme.





Consistent to find his way to the football.





Maintains a wide base and squared pads when attacking gaps.





Sits down firm to maintain his fit.





Delivers a leveraged blow to climbing blockers.





Adequate sideline-to-sideline speed.





No premature leaps as chase tackler.





Widens and waits to snap hips into an open-field tackle.





Four-phase special teams experience.

Weaknesses

Played with talent up front giving him an unusually clean work environment.





Loses sightlines on the play from the middle.





Can attack the block quicker and deeper near the line.





Runs himself into pursuit traffic at times.





Fails to recognize misdirection in the passing game.





Not great at squeezing targets from zone.

WHERE HE WINS

Nose for the Ball





Tindall wins hunting down ball carriers. He runs like the terminator, seemingly picking up speed with each step. He is the kind of player who can set a physical tone for a defense.

WHAT'S HIS ROLE

Blitz-Heavy LB





Georgia's scheme really played to Tindall's strengths, allowing him to blitz on about one-third of pass plays and having him spy on a good number more. He's a weakside linebacker in a blitzheavy defense.

WHERE HE CAN IMPROVE

Zone Feel





Tindall needs to improve his feel in zone coverage. He's a pure pursuit player at the moment with very little anticipation and playmaking ability in coverage. He's more straight-line speed than fluid athlete.

BUILD

Channing Tindall has average height and weight for the linebacker position. He has a muscular frame that is slightly top heavy, with long arms and adequate thickness in his lower body. Missed 3 games in 2019 with an undisclosed injury.

MENTAL

Plays with a physical mentality and above the line toughness. Flashes adequate play recognition and overall instincts but can get fooled by misdirection and eye candy from the offense. Consistently adequate motor with flashes of above the line effort mixed in.

ATHLETICISM

Tindall sports above the line explosion and long speed which he uses to beat ball carriers to the edge and showcases sideline-to-sideline range. Average overall body control and can come in too hot on occasion. Runs upright and stiff when covering long distances and can struggle to sink hips when coming to balance. Adequate overall to change of direction ability. Above the line play strength when engaging opponents allows him to hold his ground at the point of attack.

TECHNICAL

Once his read has been made, he showcases outstanding closing speed to the ball from anywhere on the field. When engaging blockers, he shows above the line physicality but can struggle to disengage cleanly after his initial punch. Flashes adequate block shedding ability but needs more consistency. At the point of contact with ball carriers he displays adequate explosion through his hips and good tackling form with powerful takedowns. Takes above the line angles to the football and can be very aggressive in his pursuit due to his ability to close on the ball quickly. In coverage he displays the athletic traits to be a successful defender but was more commonly used in a QB spy or blitzing role to good effect. Tends to get flat footed at the top of his drops and lacks true route recognition ability. More comfortable with hook/curl responsibilities over the middle of the field than having the flats or carrying seams. Size mismatch when put up against tight ends but has the speed and physicality to get the job done if needed. His primary method of generating pressure while blitzing is using his speed to get by opponents before they have a chance to get hands on. Flashes good hand use and the ability to use his length to keep hands off. Will sometimes get caught in the chaos due to a mistimed punch and high pad level leading to blockers latching on while he tries to shoot the gap. Excels as a looping blitzer on stunts and at exploding through the hole to get to the QB quickly.

SUMMARY

Channing Tindall is a senior who appeared in 50 games of a possible 53 during his four seasons at Georgia, starting none of them. Saw limited action on defense while being a four-phase special teamer in his first three seasons on a deep Georgia roster. Broke into the LB rotation for his senior season and saw increased action as the season went on while still serving as a major special teams contributor. Finished the season as Georgia's third leading tackler in spite of his limited role for most of the season and was an AP 2nd Team All-SEC selection. Aligned almost exclusively in the box as a part of Georgia's hybrid defense and excelled in his assigned rotational role. Projects as a quality backup off ball linebacker that you can win with while he gets more game reps under his belt. Potential to develop into an average level starter with time to improve the mental aspects of his game. Will be an immediate impact special teams player due to his athletic ability and experience.

Range: Excellent sideline to sideline range that allows him to track down ball carriers from behind. The Tennessee game showed his ability to track down the QB on the run on several occasions.

Processing Speed: Processes rather quickly and can diagnose the play as it happens and react and adjust accordingly. Tindall also shows the ability to anticipate and read where blockers are coming from and evade.

Coverage Ability: Tindall is still developing in coverage and at times can seem lost in space as he’s dropping back, which can lead to lapses and blown coverages. Has the athleticism to develop into a coverage linebacker, but still doesn’t have the experience yet.

Motor/Effort: Tindall’s motor seemingly never stops running and always wants to be in on the tackle.

Tackling: Tindall is an excellent tackler. He shows great technique, understanding of angles, and his long arms to grapevine and wrap offensive players up and bring them to the ground smoothly. You won’t see Tindall missing very many tackles.

Block Shedding: While he’s willing to engage blockers, Tindall can struggle to get off blocks and lacks the ability to stack and shed. The willingness is admirable, but he’s still showing that he’s got room for improvement that should come with more coaching and live reps.

Blitzing/Pass Rush: The Tennessee game showed Tindall’s strength as a rusher as he was often used as a QB spy and then hit the POA on a delayed blitz or chase down the QB once he’d bailed the pocket. Teams that use a delayed blitz tactic can maximize Tindall in this role.

Run Defense: Great tackler with solid field vision and pursuit angles, Tindall is a good run blocker when his defensive line is able to keep him clean. When engaged with blockers, he becomes less of a factor in the run game.

Toughness/Power @ POA: Admirable that Tindall willingly engages blockers and comes at them with power. While he may struggle to get off blocks entirely, he can clog lanes and even attract double teams so that one of his teammates can make the tackle.

Versatility: Tindall has shown in limited snaps that he can be serviceable in pass coverage even though it isn’t his strength. Also with his ability to survey the field as a QB spy and his work as a delayed blitzer, he could easily transition to being an ILB in a 3-man front in the pros where he won’t engage as many blockers.

Summary: Tindall had a phenomenal national title game and utilized the buzz from that game to declare for the draft, which is surprising because in his career with the Bulldogs, he was largely used as a rotational player. Ultimately, another year with Georgia could have boosted his stock and allowed him to put more film out there where he could show improvement in block shedding and pass coverage. His tackling will land him a place on special teams on Day 1 as he continues to grow as a player. Tindall is a developmental linebacker at this point with high upside because of his limited tape at Georgia.

Filed By: Mike Hrynyshyn, Area Scout