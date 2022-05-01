^Back To Top
2015 Dolphins Draft Picks
Goode started nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2017 (46 tackles, 5.5 for loss, one interception, three pass breakups) but missed the final three games of the year due to injury. Goode only started one game in 2018, making three tackles and intercepting a pass before a lower-body injury ended his season. He returned his two interceptions in 2017 and 2018 for scores. Goode started 12 of 13 games in 2019, however, and led Cal with 14 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks among his 57 total tackles. Pac-12 coaches named him honorable mention all-conference for his efforts as a junior. In 2020, he tied for second in the FBS with two tackles for loss per game (eight total), led Cal with three sacks among his 19 stops, intercepted one pass and broke up two others in four starts. Goode was an honorable mention all-conference selection by Pac-12 coaches in 2021, topping the Bears with nine tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks among his 46 total tackles in 11 starts. Cameron's father, James, played football at Oklahoma and was a fifth-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 1991. -- by Chad Reuter
Analysis
Overview
High-cut 3-4 outside linebacker with the movement and motor to make positive plays in the run and pass games. Goode's size and strength won't excite evaluators, but the ability to convert effort into disruption is hard to ignore. While his athletic ability should translate to the next level, he might not be able to add much more functional mass and power to handle NFL offensive tackles. Goode's slippery rush could be worth a longer look if he can prove himself as a special teams performer but he might need to make a more full-time move from the edge to 4-3 outside linebacker.
Strengths
Weaknesses
Positives: Athletic linebacker who was a solid pass rusher on the college level. Effectively diagnoses plays, stays with assignments, and gives a lot of effort. Breaks down well and uses his hands to protect himself. Easily changes direction and immediately alters his angle of attack. Gets depth on pass drops. Terrific special-teams player who works to get downfield on coverage units.
Negatives: Lacks pursuit speed. Struggles in coverage. Marginally effective making plays in space.
Analysis: Goode is an enigma of sorts, as he possesses the athletic testing numbers to be an off-ball linebacker. Nonetheless, he was primarily used as a pass rusher for Cal, where he excelled. He has special-teams ability that will be his ticket to the next level, though Goode must improve his play in space and on passing downs.
Rating: 75.01 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Jonathan Cooper
Strengths:
Chippy, well-rounded OLB with legitimate pass-rush ability on the outside. Decently explosive. Flashed a nasty dip, too. Not a pass-rush plan technician but appears to be agitated with blockers hands enough that he's very active using his arms. Rip move is good, uses a swipe, too. Often surprises with his speed-to-power conversion. Plays with high energy, and will circle back to the QB if he feels he's being pushed past. Change of direction is solid. Very comfortable dropping into short zones. Length is a plus, pops on film. Has off-ball linebacker look in those scenarios.
Weaknesses:
Weird tendency to actually raise up as he gets off the snap. Bend is solid but unspectacular. Not a ton of power to his game. Spin move needs work. Has to get bigger/stronger. Speed once he gets going is more impressive than his get-off.
