ESPN (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Goode has great size for his position and was effective as a pass-rusher in college, ranking eighth all-time on the school's sack list. He has experience playing in a 3-4 defense and now has the summer to earn a spot in the Dolphins' rotation at outside linebacker.

NBC Sports Edge

Dolphins selected California EDGE Cameron Goode with the No. 224 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein notes that "Goode's slippery rush could be worth a longer look if he can prove himself as a special teams performer but he might need to make a more full-time move from the edge to 4-3 outside linebacker." He ran a 4.63 40-yard dash and has a 81 3/4-inch wingspan, which could make him a nice over-the-middle defender if he can make that transition.

CBS Sports

Explosive old-school 3-4 OLB type. Drops into coverage effortlessly and has a serious outside speed rush with good bend around the corner. Some pass-rush moves. High-upside type. Length and power are lacking. (Chris Trapasso)

Walter Football

Cameron Goode was in the sixth round of my final mock, so this is a slight value pick. It also fills a need; once again, the Dolphins brought in so many linebackers for visits, so they really wanted to address this position. Grade: B+

Pro Football Focus (PFF)

In his highest pass-rushing snap total of his career, Goode collected a 77.1 pass-rushing grade with the Cal Bears in his final season bringing an edge-rushing skillset to the Dolphins as a depth piece.

Goode started nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2017 (46 tackles, 5.5 for loss, one interception, three pass breakups) but missed the final three games of the year due to injury. Goode only started one game in 2018, making three tackles and intercepting a pass before a lower-body injury ended his season. He returned his two interceptions in 2017 and 2018 for scores. Goode started 12 of 13 games in 2019, however, and led Cal with 14 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks among his 57 total tackles. Pac-12 coaches named him honorable mention all-conference for his efforts as a junior. In 2020, he tied for second in the FBS with two tackles for loss per game (eight total), led Cal with three sacks among his 19 stops, intercepted one pass and broke up two others in four starts. Goode was an honorable mention all-conference selection by Pac-12 coaches in 2021, topping the Bears with nine tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks among his 46 total tackles in 11 starts. Cameron's father, James, played football at Oklahoma and was a fifth-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 1991. -- by Chad Reuter

High-cut 3-4 outside linebacker with the movement and motor to make positive plays in the run and pass games. Goode's size and strength won't excite evaluators, but the ability to convert effort into disruption is hard to ignore. While his athletic ability should translate to the next level, he might not be able to add much more functional mass and power to handle NFL offensive tackles. Goode's slippery rush could be worth a longer look if he can prove himself as a special teams performer but he might need to make a more full-time move from the edge to 4-3 outside linebacker.

Clear eyes and focus on the ball-carrier through the rep.

Outstanding feel for sliding off of the block to make tackles.

Darts inside blockers to disrupt in the backfield.

Agile and athletic in space.

Upfield rush charge with two-hand swipe to clear the edge.

Upper-body turn helps lead hips around the corner.

Instincts to dislodge and counter at the top of the rush.

Rangy with a quality closing burst to go get the quarterback.

Smallish for a 3-4 outside linebacker.

Plays with noticeable tightness in his ankles.

Tries to cheat under the block and loses contain.

Hits hard but lacks desired stopping power as tackler.

Unable to get desired bend and flatten at the top of his rush.

Redirected out of the rush by longer tackles.

Struggles to play through the size of a tackle.

Positives: Athletic linebacker who was a solid pass rusher on the college level. Effectively diagnoses plays, stays with assignments, and gives a lot of effort. Breaks down well and uses his hands to protect himself. Easily changes direction and immediately alters his angle of attack. Gets depth on pass drops. Terrific special-teams player who works to get downfield on coverage units.

Negatives: Lacks pursuit speed. Struggles in coverage. Marginally effective making plays in space.

Analysis: Goode is an enigma of sorts, as he possesses the athletic testing numbers to be an off-ball linebacker. Nonetheless, he was primarily used as a pass rusher for Cal, where he excelled. He has special-teams ability that will be his ticket to the next level, though Goode must improve his play in space and on passing downs.

Rating: 75.01 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jonathan Cooper

Chippy, well-rounded OLB with legitimate pass-rush ability on the outside. Decently explosive. Flashed a nasty dip, too. Not a pass-rush plan technician but appears to be agitated with blockers hands enough that he's very active using his arms. Rip move is good, uses a swipe, too. Often surprises with his speed-to-power conversion. Plays with high energy, and will circle back to the QB if he feels he's being pushed past. Change of direction is solid. Very comfortable dropping into short zones. Length is a plus, pops on film. Has off-ball linebacker look in those scenarios.

Weird tendency to actually raise up as he gets off the snap. Bend is solid but unspectacular. Not a ton of power to his game. Spin move needs work. Has to get bigger/stronger. Speed once he gets going is more impressive than his get-off.

