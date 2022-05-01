CONTENT

Before you even think about it -- no this is not a quarterback competition in the making. As is usually the theme in the seventh round, Thompson was simply the best player available and both GM Chris Grier and McDaniel liked the traits Thompson brings to the field. Calling him a long shot to make the 53-man roster is an understatement with starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater locked in, but Thompson could play his way onto the practice squad with a strong summer.

NBC Sports Edge

Dolphins selected Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson with the No. 247 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Thompson (6’2/223) dealt with some injury setbacks throughout his college career, most notably when he injured his throwing shoulder during the 2020 season. He ended the 2021 season with a 69.5% completion percentage, 2,113 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions. That’s not the most impressive stat line, but much of that has to do with the Kansas State offense and what is asked of the quarterback. Despite the talent Thompson brings to the table, he has fallen off the radar because of the time he has missed. That did not stop him from capping off his career with an outstanding 42-20 Texas Bowl victory over LSU in which he completed 75% of his passes for 259 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions, though, or from being invited to both the Combine and Shrine Bowl.

CBS Sports

Run-pass weapon at QB in college but didn't test like a high-caliber athlete. Makes smart decisions and improved each year as a passer in his long career. Smaller. Reads coverages decently well and won't make many mistakes. (Chris Trapasso)

Walter Football

The Dolphins may view Skylar Thompson as their Taysom Hill, but with so few picks, they couldn't really afford to take a gadget player like this. Besides, Hill hasn't been all that good for the Saints anyway. (Grade: C)

Pro Football Focus

Thompson posted a PFF grade of 80.0 or higher in each of his final three seasons at Kansas State, most notably showing a great ability to hit the deep ball (93.2). While Thompson never threw for more than 2,315 yards or 12 touchdowns in a season, he deserves credit for posting his top-three highest-graded games of 2021 against Stanford, Oklahoma and LSU.

One of the bigger concerns for Thompson's transition to the next level is his average of 3.19 seconds from snap to throw, as 19.1% of his pressures were converted to sacks in 2021. It's tough to see him getting away with holding the ball so long at the NFL level with just a 4.91-second 40-yard dash to his name.

Seventh-round draft capital is the death punch to any prospect’s potential fantasy value nine times out of 10, although Thompson does find himself in an awfully loaded offense should the opportunity ever come his way. He'll need to beat out Chris Streveler for the No. 3 job behind Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater in order to have any hope of future success.

Pre-Draft Analysis

Status Report

Thompson is a well-built right-handed quarterback with good mobility and arm strength. He has the foot speed and strength to extend plays. His ball placement is inconsistent, but he can pick defenses apart when in a rhythm. Thompson holds on to the ball too long. There are durability concerns as an older prospect, but he has the skill set to develop into an effective backup and spot starter. -- Final evaluation

Player Bio

Thompson signed with the Wildcats as the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year and Simone Award winner as the top player in the Kansas City metro area in 2015, helping his team win a state title that season. He redshirted his first season in Manhattan, being named the co-winner of the team's top scout team player. Thompson began the 2017 season as a backup but came on to start the final four contests (51-of-83, 61.4%, 689 yards, five TDs, three INTs; 69-267-3.9, three TDs rushing). He started 10 of 11 games played in 2018 (122-of-208, 58.7%, 1,391 yards, nine TDs, four INTs; 105-373-3.6, five TDs rushing). Thompson stepped up his play in 13 starts as a junior, garnering honorable mention All-Big 12 honors (177-of-297, 59.6%, 2,315 yards, 12 TDs, five INTs; 114-405-3.6, 11 TDs rushing). He was also named the team's Offensive MVP in the Liberty Bowl against Navy (10-of-14, 124 yards passing; rush TD). Thompson's senior season was derailed by an upper-body injury in 2020, limiting him to just three starts (40-of-64, 62.5%, 626 yards, four TDs; 19-38-2.0, three TDs rushing). He also missed time with a knee injury in 2021 but managed to start 10 games (162-of-233, 69.5%, 2,113 yards, 12 TDs, four INTs) and finished his career by winning Texas Bowl MVP honors in the team's win over a depleted LSU squad (21-of-28, 259 yards, 3 TDs). Thompson lost his mother to breast cancer when he was 6 years old -- just seven months after his grandfather passed from pancreatic cancer. -- by Chad Reuter

Analysis

Draft Projection - UFA

Overview

Thompson's passing production hasn't been overly impressive and his health has been an issue over the last two seasons. He has a decent arm and can make plays on the move. He's a decent field-reader who doesn't take too many unnecessary chances but he's also not going to make enough plays. The age and lack of consistent production as a passer hurt his chances.

Strengths

Shows ability to work through progressions.

Reads coverage on combo routes with timing.

Resets feet on the move to deliver from his platform.

Arm talent to make rollout and scramble throws with success.

Delivers deep ball with adequate touch.

Maneuvers around the pocket and locates his target.

Won't take many unnecessary chances with the football.

Weaknesses

Will be a 25-year-old rookie.

Very average passing production over his 40 starts.

Below-average accuracy on drive throws.

Over-strides and sails the throw.

Forces receivers to break stride and work for it.

Throws need to come out with better anticipation.

Fails to fully explore passing options when he hits the red zone.

Missed chunks of time due to upper body, knee and ankle injuries since 2020.

Pro Comparison: JT O'Sullivan

Strengths:

Athletic build. Can really drive the ball with good arm strength. Shows good mechanics on a follow through to prevent ball from floating. Willing to stand in and deliver the ball in the face of pressure.

Weaknesses:

Processing needs to quicken. Makes a lot of poor decisions. Gets happy feet when pressured. Footwork needs cleaned up. Needs more nuance throwing with touch to all three levels of the field. Combine testing did not match the athleticism seen on film.

Accolades: