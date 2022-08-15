Always a balanced preview from our resident Buffalo Bills fan, Tom "Dr. Lector" Mehs.

The balance of power in the AFC has shifted - not longer do we all have to tolerate the Patriots constantly winning the title. And I do not see them winning the East this year - in fact, I could see them finishing last

So.....

1. Buffalo Bills. 13-4. I really try to not be a homer, but they are stacked and adding somebody like Von Miller can only make them better. I also think a season of Gabe Davis is better than a season of Emmanuel Sanders. There is a lot of optimism for the team this year.

2. Miami Dolphins. 10-7. I almost went 11-6. I think Miami could be one of the most improved teams in the league. I also seem to like Tua more than most people. I see them snagging a Wild Card this year

3. New England Patriots. 7-10. I really think they fall more this year. The offense could be a mess and this idea of not having a coordinator just sounds weird to me. Mac Jones did OK as a rookie, but also has a limited ceiling.

4. New York Jets 6-11. These last two teams could flip positions easily. The Jets escaped a big scare with Wilson not tearing his ACL (side note - I want Josh Allen to take exactly ZERO pre-season snaps). They are young and rising.