The Good

The Dolphins finally beat the Bills after a 7-game losing streak against them. Even if the way it happened and the stats were not pretty, it potentially helps the Dolphins overcome a huge psychological hurdle.

I know the numbers aren't statistically pretty. The Dolphins allowed 400 yards passing and 2 TDs by Josh Allen. The Bills rushed for 115 yards, including a 43-yarder from Zack Moss. The Bills gained 31 first downs, were 11-18 in third down efficiency and held onto the ball for over 40 minutes. Yet, at the end of the game, the Dolphins defense was able to hold tough again. Another goal line stand. Another 4th quarter where they shut down an offense that was moving it at will. The numbers don't look pretty, but the big plays at the right time do.

The Bad

The offensive line did struggle this game as the running backs had very little room in a 41 yards, 2.4 yards per carry performance. The lone bright spot in the running game was the 2 touchdowns by Chase Edmonds. Tua did only get sacked once and the pass protection wasn't horrific, but it could have been better and, at some point this season, the Dolphins are going to need to get the run game going.

The Ugly

The Dolphins may have one-upped the infamous Mark Sanchez butt fumble with the "butt punt". Honestly, I will probably catch heat for what I am about to type here, but I believe this was a poor decision by McDaniel. With so little room, it would have probably been better to just take the safety here. The Dolphins were fortunate that the ball didn't go straight up, as a Bills recovery in the end zone would have been a touchdown and completely changed the complexion of the game. A safety and a long safety punt were the safest course of action here, and while that is what wound up happening, it could have gone tragically wrong if not for the lucky.... bounce?

Overall

What can you say? The Dolphins are 3-0 to start the season. They have beaten the Patriots, Ravens and Bills. Kind of a murderer's row of football teams to face early in the year. In years past, the Ravens and Bills blow the Dolphins out. This year, you can definitely see the difference.

Now the Dolphins face the AFC Champion Bengals in Cincy on a short week. We can all agree that McDaniel's young tenure as the Dolphins head coach has been put to the test. No one expected 3-0, but if the Dolphins come out of this stretch 4-0, this will only make the start of the season that much more incredible.