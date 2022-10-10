^Back To Top


Phinfever: 23 Years!

 

Social Media

Phinfever TwitterPhinfever FacebookRSS Feed

Post Game Analysis

Phinfever, Rich Rodriguez, The Good Bad Ugly 
1-0. Patriots 7, Dolphins 20
2-0. Dolphins 42, Ravens 38
3-0. Bills 19, Dolphins 21
3-1. Dolphins 15, Bengals 27

 

Fins 15, Bengals 27 Highlights

Draft Central

Phinfever Draft Central - Complete Info On Miami Dolphins' draft picks.

 

Dan Jamroz Phinfever Mock 2021

Podcasts, Interviews

DolphinsTalk.com

Phinfever - Jeopardy

Phinfever FFL

T-Rock's Phinfever FFL 2014

Barry Jackson

  • 001.jpg

    001.jpg

  • 002.jpg

    002.jpg

  • 003.jpg

    003.jpg

  • 004.jpg

    004.jpg

  • 005.jpg

    005.jpg

  • 006.jpg

    006.jpg

  • 007.jpg

    007.jpg

Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com

Dolphins 17, Jets 40 - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Published: Monday, 10 October 2022 10:16 | Written by Rich Rodriguez | Print | Email | Hits: 189

The Good

Raheem Mostert was the lone bright spot on offense in this game. Mostert had 113 yards and 1 TD at 6.3 ypc, giving the Dolphins a ground game that should have led to a better passing game via playaction.

The Bad

Unfortunately, the Dolphins couldn't take advantage of the running game because they were down to their 3rd string QB, a 7th round pick who looked good in preseason against back ups and therefore some thought should get a chance to start against 1st stringers. I'm guessing that notion has been oblitered after Skylar Thompson's performance. No fault of Skylar's, he was put in a tough spot that he clearly was not ready for.

The Dolphins defense is starting to resemble the old "bent but don't break" defenses of the Tom Olivadotti days, that eventually broke. Against the Patriots, the defense played well. Against the Ravens and Bills, the defense gave up a ton of yards, but they were able to create stops at criticam moments in the game. Against the Bengals and Jets, the defense gave up some plays and have been unable to stop anyone. The defense bent and it's now broken. Granted, the defense is based on having two shutdown corners on the outside and that isn't the case with both high-paid corners riding the pine.

The Ugly

The NFL's new concussion protocols are a joke. It is an over-reaction to the Tua injury. Now, a guy who tweaks an ankle can be considered needing to be in the protocol because he looked a little shaky to a spotter while trying to walk it off. This will backfire on the NFL and they will need to peel this back.

Overall

The Dolphins are now 3-2 and it has become clear just how important Tua is to this team. They are not in the game without him. The defense isn't dependable. Special teams are shaky. You can see the difference in the efficiency of the passing game when Tua is in versus Bridgewater and obviously Thompson.

You can bet the Dolphins will now push for Tua to return before the season gets out of hand.

Category: Blog

Next Game

2022 Week 6: Vikings at Dolphins; October 16 @ 1 pm EST on CBS

AFC East Standings

Support Phinfever

 verification seal

2021 Draft (Grier)

2021 Miami Dolphins Draft

2020 Draft (Grier)

2020 NFL Draft (Grier)

2019 Draft (Grier)

2018 Draft (Grier)

2018 Miami Dolphins Draft (Grier)

2017 Draft (Tnbaum)

2017 Miami Dolphins Draft (Tannenbaum)

2016 Draft (Tnbaum)

2016 Miami Dolphins Draft, Phinfever

2015 Draft (Hickey)

Copyright © 2014 ... Phinfever.com ... since 1999

Designed by www.diablodesign.eu.