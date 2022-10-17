The Good

Tyreek Hill had a monster game, with 12 catches for 177 yards.

The defense played well enough to win the game, until the end when they gave up a 53 yard run to Dalvin Cook. Overall, the defense allowed 24 points, 78 yards rushing, 156 yards passing and only allowed 11 first downs. Elandon Roberts had 7 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Even Noah Igbinoghene had a couple of passes defensed after a rough PI call. The only thing missing from the defense was forcing turnovers, which they seem to be struggling with this year.

The Bad

Even though Jaylen Waddle put up some nice numbers on paper (6 catches, 129 yards), he did drop a pass that led to an interception and fumbled a ball after the catch that essentially ended the game.

Teddy Bridgewater was a major reason the Dolphins offense couldn't get it going. He threw several passes that were behind the receiver. It is clear that even the 7th round rookie with little profession experience is a better player than him.

The offensive line, decimated by injuries, is a mess. Little at left tackle was a disaster. Liam Eichenberg is currently one of the worst guards in the league and is showing no sort of improvement. It may be time to shift the offensive line around. At this time, Armstead, Deiter, Williams, Hunt and Jackson may be the best unit the Dolphins can hope for.

5 penalties on the same drive. This team lacks discipline. That's on the coaches.

The Ugly

Mike McDaniel has zero trust in the running game. That is evident by his playcalling. However, he may need to adjust his approach. Mostert was effective and should have gotten the rock more. Chase Edmonds needs to be benched. He is completely ineffective as a runner. At this point, I'd rather see Gaskin (if healthy) or Admed.

Overall

From 3-0 to 3-3, the Dolphins fall has been precipitous. It coincides with Tua's injury, so the natural conclusion is the Dolphins would have won some of these games if Tua had played. Clearly, the offense looks significantly different when he is the QB. But there are certainly other problems. The cornerback position is decimated. The offensive line is decimated. Aside from Tua returning, we will need these units to get healthy to get back on track.

Next up are the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 2-4 and have had some struggles. This is a game the Dolphins need to win, or this decline may have no bottom any time soon.