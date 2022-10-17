^Back To Top


Phinfever: 23 Years!

 

Social Media

Phinfever TwitterPhinfever FacebookRSS Feed

Post Game Analysis

Phinfever, Rich Rodriguez, The Good Bad Ugly 
1-0. Patriots 7, Dolphins 20
2-0. Dolphins 42, Ravens 38
3-0. Bills 19, Dolphins 21
3-1. Dolphins 15, Bengals 27
3-2. Dolphins 17, Jets 40
3-3. Vikings 24, Dolphins 16

 

Vikings 24, Fins 16 Highlights

Draft Central

Phinfever Draft Central - Complete Info On Miami Dolphins' draft picks.

 

Dan Jamroz Phinfever Mock 2021

Podcasts, Interviews

DolphinsTalk.com

Phinfever - Jeopardy

Phinfever FFL

T-Rock's Phinfever FFL 2014

Barry Jackson

  • 001.jpg

    001.jpg

  • 002.jpg

    002.jpg

  • 003.jpg

    003.jpg

  • 004.jpg

    004.jpg

  • 005.jpg

    005.jpg

  • 006.jpg

    006.jpg

  • 007.jpg

    007.jpg

Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com

Vikings 24, Dolphins 16 - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Published: Monday, 17 October 2022 10:09 | Written by Rich Rodriguez | Print | Email | Hits: 230

Rich Rodriguez, Phinfever, Miami DolphinsThe Good

Tyreek Hill had a monster game, with 12 catches for 177 yards.

The defense played well enough to win the game, until the end when they gave up a 53 yard run to Dalvin Cook. Overall, the defense allowed 24 points, 78 yards rushing, 156 yards passing and only allowed 11 first downs. Elandon Roberts had 7 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Even Noah Igbinoghene had a couple of passes defensed after a rough PI call. The only thing missing from the defense was forcing turnovers, which they seem to be struggling with this year.

The Bad

Even though Jaylen Waddle put up some nice numbers on paper (6 catches, 129 yards), he did drop a pass that led to an interception and fumbled a ball after the catch that essentially ended the game.

Teddy Bridgewater was a major reason the Dolphins offense couldn't get it going. He threw several passes that were behind the receiver. It is clear that even the 7th round rookie with little profession experience is a better player than him.

The offensive line, decimated by injuries, is a mess. Little at left tackle was a disaster. Liam Eichenberg is currently one of the worst guards in the league and is showing no sort of improvement. It may be time to shift the offensive line around. At this time, Armstead, Deiter, Williams, Hunt and Jackson may be the best unit the Dolphins can hope for.

5 penalties on the same drive. This team lacks discipline. That's on the coaches.

The Ugly

Mike McDaniel has zero trust in the running game. That is evident by his playcalling. However, he may need to adjust his approach. Mostert was effective and should have gotten the rock more. Chase Edmonds needs to be benched. He is completely ineffective as a runner. At this point, I'd rather see Gaskin (if healthy) or Admed.

Overall

From 3-0 to 3-3, the Dolphins fall has been precipitous. It coincides with Tua's injury, so the natural conclusion is the Dolphins would have won some of these games if Tua had played. Clearly, the offense looks significantly different when he is the QB. But there are certainly other problems. The cornerback position is decimated. The offensive line is decimated. Aside from Tua returning, we will need these units to get healthy to get back on track.

Next up are the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 2-4 and have had some struggles. This is a game the Dolphins need to win, or this decline may have no bottom any time soon.

Category: Blog

Next Game

2022 Week 7: Steelers at Dolphins; October 23 @ 8:20 pm EST on NBC

AFC East Standings

Support Phinfever

 verification seal

2021 Draft (Grier)

2021 Miami Dolphins Draft

2020 Draft (Grier)

2020 NFL Draft (Grier)

2019 Draft (Grier)

2018 Draft (Grier)

2018 Miami Dolphins Draft (Grier)

2017 Draft (Tnbaum)

2017 Miami Dolphins Draft (Tannenbaum)

2016 Draft (Tnbaum)

2016 Miami Dolphins Draft, Phinfever

2015 Draft (Hickey)

Copyright © 2014 ... Phinfever.com ... since 1999

Designed by www.diablodesign.eu.