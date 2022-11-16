^Back To Top


Phinfever: 23 Years!

 

Social Media

Phinfever TwitterPhinfever FacebookRSS Feed

Post Game Analysis

Phinfever, Rich Rodriguez, The Good Bad Ugly 
1-0. Patriots 7, Dolphins 20
2-0. Dolphins 42, Ravens 38
3-0. Bills 19, Dolphins 21
3-1. Dolphins 15, Bengals 27
3-2. Dolphins 17, Jets 40
3-3. Vikings 24, Dolphins 16
4-3. Steelers 10, Dolphins 16
5-3. Dolphins 31, Lions 27
6-3. Dolphins 35, Bears 32
7-4. Browns 17, Dolphins 39

 

Fins 39, Browns 17 Highlights

Draft Central

Phinfever Draft Central - Complete Info On Miami Dolphins' draft picks.

 

Dan Jamroz Phinfever Mock 2021

Podcasts, Interviews

DolphinsTalk.com

Phinfever - Jeopardy

Phinfever FFL

T-Rock's Phinfever FFL 2014

Barry Jackson

  • 001.jpg

    001.jpg

  • 002.jpg

    002.jpg

  • 003.jpg

    003.jpg

  • 004.jpg

    004.jpg

  • 005.jpg

    005.jpg

  • 006.jpg

    006.jpg

  • 007.jpg

    007.jpg

Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com

Chris Grier Has Been Almost As Polarizing As Tua To Dolphins Fans

Published: Wednesday, 16 November 2022 07:18 | Written by Ken Dasher | Print | Email | Hits: 219

Ken Dasher, Phinfever. Miami Dolphins, blogChris Grier
To Dolphins fans, Chris Grier has been almost as polarizing a figure as the QB he selected 5th overall in the 2020 draft. Critics will point to his lack of ability to “fix” the offensive line in spite of the fact that there have been significant resources invested in doing so. Others will never get past mistakes that were made while he was in the front office but not necessarily in charge, as people like Mike Tannenbaum and Adam Gase.

But I believe it’s past time to put some respect on Grier’s name. It’s time to look at the FACTS and not just spout emotional vitriol. So here are some facts to consider. Since Grier was in charge, the following players have been added. You may argue which category some of these players belong in but I do believe most of us would agree based on current production that this list is pretty accurate.

 

Players that can be considered above-average to elite-level NFL players
Christian Wilkins (2019); Tua Tagovailoa, Robert Hunt, and Emmanuel Ogbah (2020); Jaylen Waddle, Jalen Phillips, and Jevon Holland (2021); Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Thomas Morstead, Connor Williams, Alec Ingold and Bradley Chubb (2022).

 

Players that can be considered solid NFL starters
Zach Sieler, Andrew Van Ginkel (2019); Brandon Jones and Byron Jones (2020); Raheem Mostert, Melvin Ingram, Kader Kohou, Jeff Wilson (2022)

 

Players that are valuable depth players
Eric Rowe, Miles Gaskin (2019); Clayton Fejedelem (2020); Duke Riley, Nik Needham, Robert Jones, John Jenkins (2021); Trent Sherfield, River Cracraft, Verone McKinley, Justin Bethel, Keion Crossen, Cedrick Wilson (2022)

While it’s true that there have been some noticeable whiffs in the early rounds of the draft such as Noah Igbinoghene, Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg, I would answer that for every one of those examples there’s a Kader Kohou, Robert Jones, and Nik Needham. Similarly, not all of our free agent signings have panned out the way we had hoped (Chase Edmonds and Cedric Wilson) but that is more than balanced by under-the-radar signings that have seriously over-performed expectations like Brandon Shell, Trent Sherfield and Jeff Wilson.

Currently, our 53 man roster has 13 players that were originally undrafted free agents. 13! That’s almost 25% of the roster! That doesn’t even include players like Braylon Sanders, Trill Williams or Nik Needham that have shown promise but are either currently injured or on the practice squad. Grier has shown a great knack for finding hidden gems.

Ultimately though it really comes down to this: It’s virtually impossible to dispute now that Grier got the 2 most important decisions right. Head coach Mike McDaniel and QB Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins are 7-3 for the first time in decades and are clearly a rising, exciting team that is fun to watch and it’s time Chris Grier gets some flowers for the job he’s done assembling this roster.

 

Come by and talk about it here.

Phinfever   Miami Dolphins   blog   Ken Dasher   Chirs Grier  
| Category: Blog

Next Game

2022 Week 11: Bye Week / No game.

AFC East Standings

Support Phinfever

 verification seal

2021 Draft (Grier)

2021 Miami Dolphins Draft

2020 Draft (Grier)

2020 NFL Draft (Grier)

2019 Draft (Grier)

2018 Draft (Grier)

2018 Miami Dolphins Draft (Grier)

2017 Draft (Tnbaum)

2017 Miami Dolphins Draft (Tannenbaum)

2016 Draft (Tnbaum)

2016 Miami Dolphins Draft, Phinfever

2015 Draft (Hickey)

Copyright © 2014 ... Phinfever.com ... since 1999

Designed by www.diablodesign.eu.