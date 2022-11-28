^Back To Top


Phinfever: 23 Years!

 

Social Media

Phinfever TwitterPhinfever FacebookRSS Feed

Post Game Analysis

Phinfever, Rich Rodriguez, The Good Bad Ugly 
1-0. Patriots 7, Dolphins 20
2-0. Dolphins 42, Ravens 38
3-0. Bills 19, Dolphins 21
3-1. Dolphins 15, Bengals 27
3-2. Dolphins 17, Jets 40
3-3. Vikings 24, Dolphins 16
4-3. Steelers 10, Dolphins 16
5-3. Dolphins 31, Lions 27
6-3. Dolphins 35, Bears 32
7-3. Browns 17, Dolphins 39
8-3. Texans 15, Dolphins 30

 

Texans 15, Fins 30 Highlights

Draft Central

Phinfever Draft Central - Complete Info On Miami Dolphins' draft picks.

 

Dan Jamroz Phinfever Mock 2021

Podcasts, Interviews

DolphinsTalk.com

Phinfever - Jeopardy

Phinfever FFL

T-Rock's Phinfever FFL 2014

Barry Jackson

  • 001.jpg

    001.jpg

  • 002.jpg

    002.jpg

  • 003.jpg

    003.jpg

  • 004.jpg

    004.jpg

  • 005.jpg

    005.jpg

  • 006.jpg

    006.jpg

  • 007.jpg

    007.jpg

Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com

Texans 15, Dolphins 30 - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Published: Monday, 28 November 2022 12:35 | Written by Rich Rodriguez | Print | Email | Hits: 254

The Good

The first half was perfection. The Dolphins scored 30 points and allowed 0 points. This was the expected performance by a team contending for the playoffs versus the team with the worst record in the league.

The passing game was gaining yards at will. The Texans did slow down the run a bit, despite being one of the worst run defenses in the league. Hill and Waddle did their thing, catches passes in that 10-19 yard zone they have been attacking all season.

On defense, turnovers were produced. An interception by Andrew Van Ginkel and a forced fumble by Eric Rowe on a vicious hit that was scooped up by X for a touchdown.

The first half couldn't have gone any better.

Overall, the defense allowed 210 total yards, 14 first downs, 2 of 13 on third down, forced three turnovers and sacked the QB 5 times.

The Bad

In the second half, the Dolphins were outscored 15-0 by a hapless Texans team. The offensive line fell apart after Terron Armstead went down. Austin Jackson went out with an injury late after having a solid game. So the bad news here is the offensive line that was starting to look like a strength, is now a MASH unit. That could have a huge impact on the rest of the season.

The Ugly

Tua got sacked 3 times in a row when the game was well in hand. He probably should have been taken out earlier.

Questionable approach, aside from keeping Tua in, was to continue being pass happy in the second half given the score and the situation that was materializing with pass protection.

Skylar Thompson had a rough outing, in large part due to the poor protection.

Overall

The Dolphins are 8-3, in first place in the AFC East, own the second seed in the AFC. But things are about to get real. Their opponents are a combined 38-29 and they have four games on the road. Some out west, some in the cold. This is the part of the season that will tell us how good this team actually is.

Phinfever   Miami Dolphins   Rich Rodriguez   The Good, The Bad and The Ugly  
| Category: Blog

Next Game

2022 Week 13: Miami Dolphins at 49ers @ 4:05 pm EST on FOX Sports

AFC East Standings

Support Phinfever

 verification seal

2021 Draft (Grier)

2021 Miami Dolphins Draft

2020 Draft (Grier)

2020 NFL Draft (Grier)

2019 Draft (Grier)

2018 Draft (Grier)

2018 Miami Dolphins Draft (Grier)

2017 Draft (Tnbaum)

2017 Miami Dolphins Draft (Tannenbaum)

2016 Draft (Tnbaum)

2016 Miami Dolphins Draft, Phinfever

2015 Draft (Hickey)

Copyright © 2014 ... Phinfever.com ... since 1999

Designed by www.diablodesign.eu.