The Good

Tyreek Hill had another monster game with 9 catches for 146 yards and a 45-yard TD on a beautifully thrown bomb from Tua.

Christian Wilkins was a disruptive force up front, amassing 12 tackles.

The Bad

Tua Tagovailoa had an off day, throwing several passes high in the first half, some of which continued into the second half. Eventually, those off passes turned into picks against a very good, opportunistic 49ers defense.

The offensive line simply could not hold up in obvious passing situations. Joey Bosa consistently made his plays on 3rd downs, when the Dolphins needed to executive the most.

I felt the playcalling was not appropriate for the way Tua came out. McDaniel should have dialed it back a bit to get his team to settle down. Running the ball, taking some time off the clock and punting it is much better than turning the ball over. It was clear the team was overhyped and things needed to be dialed back just a bit to let them settle in.

The Ugly

While the defense kept the Dolphins in the game, they gave up 121 yards on the ground and let Mr. Irrelevant beat them. The 49ers converted 24 first downs, were 8-19 on third downs, and controlled the clock for over 40 minutes. Some of this has to do with the Dolphins offense getting off the field too quickly. But a lot of it has to do with the Dolphins not stopping some pretty simple plays to be honest. With a 7th round rookie QB, you know the 49ers were going to go more towards gadget type plays and their bread and butter, which is the run. The Dolphins defense did not seem prepared for that, which is interesting considering the Dolphins head coach just came from the 49ers.

That holding call on Robert Hunt probably played as big a role in the game as anything. While I hate to blame the officiating, there clearly was no holding there and the Dolphins were driving and had quite a bit of momentum at that point. When it rains, it pours.

Overall

The Dolphins are still well-positioned to make the playoffs, but they have to get back to winning. Next up are the San Diego Chargers, who certainly have a much softer defense than the 49ers. The problem is, will the team come out too hyped up again, especially Tua, who will be facing off against the guy many Dolphins fans feel should have been the pick at #5?