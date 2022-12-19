The Good

The running game was in beast mode against the Bills. Raheem Mostert gained 136 yards on 17 carries, with a long of 67. Salvon Ahmed tossed in another 43 yards on 6 carries. The Dolphins gained 188 yards on the ground, a welcome sight late in the year when the cold weather can become a factor in games. Honestly, there should have been more of this later in the game as the Bills never showed they could stop the run.

Tua tossed 2 TDs and 234 yards. There were two other touchdowns dropped by Trent Sherfield and Tyreek Hill. But Tua quieted critics about his ability to throw the ball in cold weather. He hit Jaylen Waddle in stride for a 67-yard bomb and also hit Hill for a perfectly placed 20-yard TD.

Speaking of Waddle, he had 114 yards and 1 TD on 3 catches.

The Bad

I find this is starting to become a common theme, and I hate to do this, but the officiating was horrible. The refs missed a couple of clear pass interference calls and a very obvious intentional grounding call against Josh Allen. But they were conveniently on point when it came to calling a pass interference against the Dolphins on third down that basically decided the game.

The Ugly

The defense had it's moments. The strip sack by Jaelan Phillips was a thing of beauty. They forced a 3 and out coming out of halftime that set the Dolphins up to get back in the game. Unfortunately, the Bills had 29 first downs, gained 446 yards, went 8 of 14 on third downs. And worst of all, allowed 32 points scored.

Overall

The Dolphins have gone from being in the driver's seat to make the playoffs to now needing to get back on track to make sure they do not get left out. And while they played well in Buffalo and made it more of a game than everyone expected, the expectation is to make the playoffs. There were some good signs against the Bills, even in a loss, but the previous two losses to San Fran and LA made this one hurt that much more. Now the Dolphins need to get back on track to make sure this season doesn't turn into a flop.

For that to happen, the running game will need to continue producing and Tua will need to continue getting back on track.